Florida senator Marco Rubio defends Colin Kaepernick, thinks he deserves to be in the NFL

Florida senator Marco Rubio defended former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Monday afternoon, and told TMZ Sports that he thinks Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster.

“Look, I support his right to stand for what he does,” Rubio told TMZ. “I don’t agree with what he did, but I support his right to do it. But if we’re just talking football … there aren’t 63 better quarterbacks in the world.”

Now, Rubio is assuming that there are just 64 quarterbacks in the NFL — which would be the case if you just counted every team’s starting and backup quarterback. Currently, there are 121 quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, Rubio’s argument that Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster is still valid, and he said he doesn’t get why a team hasn’t signed him.

“[The] one place that there’s a shortage is quarterbacks,” Rubio told TMZ. “I don’t understand it. It’s hard. People don’t sign people for a lot of different reasons.”

Kaepernick wasn’t signed as a free agent in 2017, initially because teams claimed he wasn’t good enough, though many say it’s because he started a wave of protests in the NFL — and in the sports world in general — when he took a knee for the national anthem. Kaepernick has since filed a collusion case against the NFL, and many owners, coaches and others have given depositions in the case.

A report on Monday also said that many teams view Kaepernick not just as good enough to make a NFL roster, but that he’s starter material. Kaepernick played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2016, and became their starting quarterback midway through the 2012 season.

Rubio, though, does think that Kaepernick will get a chance to play in the NFL again soon.

“I think somebody will [sign him],” Rubio told TMZ. “God didn’t make enough quarterbacks. He’s going to get a shot if he wants one.”

