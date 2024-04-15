Florida outside of D1Baseball Top 25 after losing week
Florida was already down to No. 24 in the D1Baseball rankings last week, so it’s not surprising to see the Gators knocked out of the top 25 after another losing week.
Texas A&M took over the top spot on the rankings, moving Arkansas down to No. 2 overall. Kentucky moved into the No. 3 spot, and Tennessee gives the SEC total control of the top four.
Florida’s opponent this weekend, Vanderbilt, slid from No. 6 to No. 13 this week. The Gators should still be the underdogs on the road, though. No. 14 Alabama, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Georgia are the other three SEC programs inside the top 25.
UF’s losing streak hit six games before Sunday’s win. The Gators are now 18-17 overall and 7-8 in conference play. A midweek game against Jacksonville gives Florida a chance to reset before starting a three-game series with the Commodores on Thursday.
Week 9 D1Baseball Rankings
Here is a look at the complete Week 9 rankings from D1Baseball.
Rank
Team
Overall
Last Week
Previous Rank
1
32-4
4-0
3
2
30-5
3-2
1
3
Kentucky
30-5
3-1
8
4
30-6
4-0
4
5
Oregon State
29-5
3-1
5
6
29-6
1-3
2
7
Duke
26-10
2-2
7
8
Florida State
30-5
4-0
10
9
East Carolina
27-8
4-1
9
10
Virginia
28-8
3-1
11
11
29-7
3-1
13
12
Wake Forest
24-11
3-1
14
13
Vanderbilt
26-10
1-3
6
14
Louisiana
28-9
4-1
19
15
Oklahoma State
25-11
4-0
21
16
Oregon
25-10
3-2
18
17
UC Irvine
25-7
1-3
12
18
24-12
2-2
25
19
Coastal
24-11
2-2
20
20
South Carolina
25-11
3-1
NR
21
Arizona
21-13
4-0
NR
22
West Virginia
22-13
3-1
NR
23
Virginia Tech
23-10
2-2
16
24
Georgia
27-9
3-1
NR
25
Dallas Baptist
26-8
1-2
15
Dropped Out
No. 17 UCF; No. 22 Mississippi State; No. 23 Nebraska; No. 24 Florida
