Florida outside of D1Baseball Top 25 after losing week

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida was already down to No. 24 in the D1Baseball rankings last week, so it’s not surprising to see the Gators knocked out of the top 25 after another losing week.

Texas A&M took over the top spot on the rankings, moving Arkansas down to No. 2 overall. Kentucky moved into the No. 3 spot, and Tennessee gives the SEC total control of the top four.

Florida’s opponent this weekend, Vanderbilt, slid from No. 6 to No. 13 this week. The Gators should still be the underdogs on the road, though. No. 14 Alabama, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Georgia are the other three SEC programs inside the top 25.

UF’s losing streak hit six games before Sunday’s win. The Gators are now 18-17 overall and 7-8 in conference play. A midweek game against Jacksonville gives Florida a chance to reset before starting a three-game series with the Commodores on Thursday.

Week 9 D1Baseball Rankings

Here is a look at the complete Week 9 rankings from D1Baseball.

Rank

Team

Overall

Last Week

Previous Rank

1

Texas A&M

32-4

4-0

3

2

Arkansas

30-5

3-2

1

3

Kentucky

30-5

3-1

8

4

Tennessee

30-6

4-0

4

5

Oregon State

29-5

3-1

5

6

Clemson

29-6

1-3

2

7

Duke

26-10

2-2

7

8

Florida State

30-5

4-0

10

9

East Carolina

27-8

4-1

9

10

Virginia

28-8

3-1

11

11

North Carolina

29-7

3-1

13

12

Wake Forest

24-11

3-1

14

13

Vanderbilt

26-10

1-3

6

14

Louisiana

28-9

4-1

19

15

Oklahoma State

25-11

4-0

21

16

Oregon

25-10

3-2

18

17

UC Irvine

25-7

1-3

12

18

Alabama

24-12

2-2

25

19

Coastal

24-11

2-2

20

20

South Carolina

25-11

3-1

NR

21

Arizona

21-13

4-0

NR

22

West Virginia

22-13

3-1

NR

23

Virginia Tech

23-10

2-2

16

24

Georgia

27-9

3-1

NR

25

Dallas Baptist

26-8

1-2

15

Dropped Out

No. 17 UCF; No. 22 Mississippi State; No. 23 Nebraska; No. 24 Florida

