Florida outside of D1Baseball Top 25 after losing week

Florida was already down to No. 24 in the D1Baseball rankings last week, so it’s not surprising to see the Gators knocked out of the top 25 after another losing week.

Texas A&M took over the top spot on the rankings, moving Arkansas down to No. 2 overall. Kentucky moved into the No. 3 spot, and Tennessee gives the SEC total control of the top four.

Florida’s opponent this weekend, Vanderbilt, slid from No. 6 to No. 13 this week. The Gators should still be the underdogs on the road, though. No. 14 Alabama, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Georgia are the other three SEC programs inside the top 25.

UF’s losing streak hit six games before Sunday’s win. The Gators are now 18-17 overall and 7-8 in conference play. A midweek game against Jacksonville gives Florida a chance to reset before starting a three-game series with the Commodores on Thursday.

Week 9 D1Baseball Rankings

Here is a look at the complete Week 9 rankings from D1Baseball.

Rank Team Overall Last Week Previous Rank 1 Texas A&M 32-4 4-0 3 2 Arkansas 30-5 3-2 1 3 Kentucky 30-5 3-1 8 4 Tennessee 30-6 4-0 4 5 Oregon State 29-5 3-1 5 6 Clemson 29-6 1-3 2 7 Duke 26-10 2-2 7 8 Florida State 30-5 4-0 10 9 East Carolina 27-8 4-1 9 10 Virginia 28-8 3-1 11 11 North Carolina 29-7 3-1 13 12 Wake Forest 24-11 3-1 14 13 Vanderbilt 26-10 1-3 6 14 Louisiana 28-9 4-1 19 15 Oklahoma State 25-11 4-0 21 16 Oregon 25-10 3-2 18 17 UC Irvine 25-7 1-3 12 18 Alabama 24-12 2-2 25 19 Coastal 24-11 2-2 20 20 South Carolina 25-11 3-1 NR 21 Arizona 21-13 4-0 NR 22 West Virginia 22-13 3-1 NR 23 Virginia Tech 23-10 2-2 16 24 Georgia 27-9 3-1 NR 25 Dallas Baptist 26-8 1-2 15

Dropped Out

No. 17 UCF; No. 22 Mississippi State; No. 23 Nebraska; No. 24 Florida

