Florida’s Liam Peterson named to All-SEC Freshman Team

The Southeastern Conference handed out its college baseball All-SEC honors on Monday, which included Florida’s Liam Peterson among the All-SEC Freshman team.

Peterson posted a 2-4 record and 5.83 ERA during his debut campaign, with more impressive numbers underlying his traditional statistics. The 18-year-old out of Calvary Christian in Palm Harbor, Florida, recorded a .251 batting average against and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

He was lights out over the final month, amassing a 2.33 ERA in five appearances stretching across 19 1/3 frames, going 1-0 in that span with just 15 hits allowed, nine walks and 20 strikeouts.

“I’ve just been mixing it up a lot to give hitters a different look,” Peterson offered regarding his late-season surge. “When I’m mixing my pitches, they can’t just sit on my fastball like they were earlier in the season.

As a true freshman in 2024, he ranked second on the roster in total innings pitched (54) and games started (12), the latter ranking just behind Jac Caglianone.

