Florida jumps out to early lead for midweek win over USF

Florida took the lead early Tuesday off a Jac Caglianone solo home run and cruised to a 4-1 win over USF, wrapping up midweek action for the 2024 regular season.

The Gators plated a run in each of the first three innings. Hayden Yost grounded into a double play in the second to score one, and a throwing error by the Bulls’ shortstop in the third allowed Caglianone to cross the plate a second time.

Florida ended the day with 11 hits, but it was hard to score runs after the third. Tyler Shelnut doubled in Colby Shelton in the eighth, and that’s all the meaningful offense UF put together Tuesday night.

Still, it was enough for the bullpen to deliver the win. USF hit safely just five times, scoring on a solo homer in the sixth. Liam Peterson made the start for UF, but he only went one inning after throwing four on Friday. He should fit back into Florida’s rotation, likely taking over the Game 2 slot again.

The reason that seems likely is that Kevin O’Sullivan has moved Brandon Neely back into the bullpen to serve as the closer. He earned his second save of the season, facing the minimum in the ninth.

Cade Fisher got the win after throwing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit baseball in relief of Peterson. Fisher Jameson was next out of the ‘pen. Besides the home run, he was fine, striking out two and walking one of the eight batters he faced. Luke McNeillie struck out three of the five batters he faced, and Jake Clemente faced the minimum in the eighth.

Florida hosts Kentucky on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the final three-game home series of the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire