Florida hosting Texas defensive lineman on official visit

It’s the time of year when football recruits begin loading up their spring calendars with official visits. Florida is preparing to host a ton of recruits over the coming cycle, including Guyer (Denton, Texas) defensive tackle Xxavier Ukponu.

After stopping by The Swamp in February for an unofficial visit, Ukponu has locked in Florida as one of his upcoming official visits, according to 247Sports. He’ll be in Gainesville from May 31 to June 2.

Oklahoma State (April 12) and Texas A&M (June 21) will also host him on official visits. LSU, Oregon and Texas are all likely to arrange visits, too.

Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman is the lead recruiter for Florida on Ukponu now that Kali James is gone. Ukponu says the Gators are trending up, but the clock is ticking with a preference to sign before his senior year.

Ukponu is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.com. ESPN hasn’t graded him, but the On3 industry ranking, which considers all four services, has him at No. 763 overall and No. 64 among defensive linemen in the class.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire