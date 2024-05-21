Florida Gators make strong push to flip USC defensive back commit

The world of recruiting at USC football is uncertain. The Trojans are trying to build something for the future, but in the meantime, they are dealing with the fallout from an 8-5 season in 2023. That has hampered their recruiting efforts to an extent. Other schools feel emboldened enough to try to flip USC commits such as Hylton Stubbs, a four-star defensive back. The Florida Gators are making a run at Stubbs.

Gators Wire has more on Florida’s recruitment of Stubbs in spite of his commitment to USC:

“Four-star defensive back Hylton Stubbs out of Jacksonville (Florida) Mandarin in the 2025 cycle had originally arranged an official visit date with the Gators for the weekend of June 7. However, those plans were nixed, leaving the Orange and Blue in the lurch.

“The good news is that Stubbs now plans to make his official visit the following weekend starting on June 14, according to Gators Online.”

June is a big month in recruiting. We will see how effective Florida’s efforts prove to be.

