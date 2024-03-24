Florida freshman LB out for spring camp, other injuries

Florida head coach Billy Napier provided updates on two injured Gators on Saturday.

Freshman linebacker Myles Graham will sit out the rest of spring practices following a back procedure undergone to address an injury suffered in high school. Graham spent two non-contact practices with the team, but now he’s shut down.

“He (Graham) had an injury coming in and went through phase one and phase two,” Napier said. “We said, ok when we get to spring break and we feel like this is going to be a long-term issue then we want to go ahead and get it fixed. We made that decision and we anticipate getting him back for fall camp.”

The other player Napier provided an update on was offensive lineman Kamryn Waites, who is dealing with a lower-body injury. Waites stepped into the offensive line rotation last season and is expected to compete for a starting spot this year.

“Kam Waites had a strained calf and a soft tissue injury,” he said. “Nothing major there but he’ll be out for a bit.”

Napier added that there were some other ailments on the roster, but the only two he deemed major were Graham and Waites.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire