Florida football WR Ricky Pearsall cashing in on catch with NIL opportunity

Name, Image and Likness has opened up opportunities for college athletes to brand themselves and their achievements.

After making a spectacular one-handed catch that everyone is still talking about, Florida football wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has taken advantage of an NIL opportunity.

Pearsall launched T-shirt sales that highlight the image of his one-handed grab on his website, rickypearsall.com, that retail for $34.99.

Here's a look at the logo.

Pearsall reached over his body to snare a 27-yard reception last week for the Florida Gators against Charlotte, an Odell Beckham-like grab that to this point is the catch of the year in college football. Pearsall credited his wide receivers coach, Billy Gonzales, following the game for preparing him for the opportunity.

"We practice a bunch of scenarios of catches, and we actually ended up practicing that one," Pearsall said. "I wanted to shout him out and also shout the equipment staff out for the gloves.

For the season, Pearsall has a team-high 26 catches for 362 yards and 1 TD. No. 23 Florida next plays Saturday at Kentucky (noon, ESPN).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators WR Ricky Pearsall cashing in on one-handed catch