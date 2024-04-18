Florida football’s standout tight end recovering after spring surgery

Florida football got some good news on Monday when tight end Arlis Boardingham revealed that he had successfully undergone surgery to repair a sports hernia, according to Gators Online.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 238-pound redshirt sophomore played in the program’s annual Orange and Blue game on Saturday, catching an 18-yard pass that set up the game-winning field goal. The report notes that Boardingham is expected to be back in time for summer workouts.

The Golden State native played in all 12 games last season with a pair of starts sprinkled in, pulling in 26 receptions for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He stood out in Florida’s win over the Vanderbilt Commodores for homecoming, snagging seven catches for 99 yards and two scores.

Florida kicks off its 2024 regular-season schedule on Aug. 31 against the Miami Hurricanes inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators open their SEC schedule with the Texas A&M Aggies arriving in the Swamp on Sept. 14.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire