Florida football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent the Gators will face

The SEC announced it is sticking with an eight-game conference football schedule in 2025, with each time facing the same opponents it did in 2024.

For Florida football, that means another challenging slate. Here's the SEC teams that the Florida Gators would play in 2025.

at Texas A&M

Mississippi State

Tennessee

at Kentucky

Georgia (Jacksonville)

Texas

at LSU

at Ole Miss

Of the eight games, Texas is the most intriguing. The Longhorns would make their first trip to The Swamp since 1940, a span of 85 years. Overall, Florida and Texas have played just three times in history, with the Gators 0-1-1 in the series. This upcoming season, the Gators will play at Texas on Nov. 9, making their first trip to Memorial Stadium since 1939.

In non-conference matchups, Florida would host Florida State, Florida A&M and USF in the The Swamp in 2025 and play at Miami in the return of a home-and-home series.

SEC members have hesitated to vote to expand the conference schedule from eight to nine games, taking a wait-and-see approach to see who it impacts at-large bids in the expanded College Football Playoff, which will go from four to 12 teams in 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent