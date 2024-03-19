Two injured players return and other takewaways from Florida football spring practice

Florida football held its third spring practice of the season and first since spring break on Tuesday afternoon at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, the Florida Gators will hold 15 spring practice, culminating with the Orange-and-Blue game on April 13 at The Swamp.

Florida enters year three under Billy Napier with 13 returning starters, including quarterback Graham Mertz, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, linebacker Shemar James and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

In addition, Florida has added 16 early freshman enrollees and 10 transfers to the roster that are learning the offensive and defense.

"We're going to continue to progress," Florida tight end Arlis Boardingham said. "We're not looking for perfection every day, we're looking for progression. So, we're going to go into each and every day trying to get 1% better, and just take it from there."

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of UF's third practice:

UF football WR Chemire Dike, DT Joey Slackman return as full participants

Wide receiver Chemire Dike (transfer, Wisconsin) and defensive tackle Joey Slackman (transfer, Penn) both returned as full participants during

Dike, a senior, and Slackman, a grad transfer, are being counted on for leadership and production for the Gators for the 2024 season.

Sophomore wide receiver Andy Jean was among players working out on the side in black jerseys. Freshman linebacker Myles Graham also was out. Edge rusher Jack Pyburn continued his rehab from a torn ACL against Arkansas and is back running four-and-a-half-months after surgery.

UF football rachets up physicality

Florida ratcheted up the physicality in practice as players were in full pads. Defensive backs went through tackling drills. Tackling is an offseason emphasis for UF after missed tackles proved costly in SEC games last season.

"There are some certain basic fundamentals that you’ve got to believe in, that you’ve got to preach and make sure they buy in," Florida linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said.

Former UF WR standout Ricky Pearsall on sidelines

Former Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was at spring practice, watching from the sidelines. Pearsall, who is coming off a strong showing last month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, will headine UF's Pro Day on Thursday. He's currently projected as a second-to-third round NFL Draft pick.

