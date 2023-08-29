Florida football names surprise freshman starter on depth chart ahead of season opener

Florida football will start a true freshman at safety and a former walk-on at wide receiver in its season opener Thursday night at No. 14 Utah (8 p.m., ESPN)

Jordan Castell, an early enrollee and four-star 2023 recruit out of West Orange High at Orlando, will start at one of the safety spots for the Florida Gators, along with Miguel Mitchell.

“He’s earned it," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "I think he showed up in January and he’s made the most of each opportunity. We reward what we see. There’s a certain level of integrity relative to who plays. I think you got to call it exactly as you see it, not only in respect to the staff but the players as well.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Castell had eight career interceptions in high school and carried his speed and playmaking instincts over to spring and fall camp.

"Having him back there, he can play sideline to sideline," Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. said. "It’s very important because it helps me, benefits me and helps him as well.”

Jackson, the son of former Florida wide receiver standout Willie Jackson, was a former quarterback at nearby Hawthorne High School. He walked on UF's team in 2020 and earned a scholarship this offseason after making two catches for 43 yards in 2022.

At 6-3 and 210 pounds, Jackson gives Florida starting quarterback Graham Mertz a big target. Jackson caught a touchdown pass from Mertz last April in UF's spring game.

"You get a guy who played quarterback who understands coverage and understands the leverage," Mertz said. "And he's just a ball player. He’s shifty. You turn on the tape and it feels like the ball always finds him, so he's determined."

Three Florida football players listed as questionable

Starting center Kingsley Eguakun (lower body), backup quarterback Jack Miller (upper body) and defensive lineman Chris McClellan (lower body), were listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Utah.

Eguakun, entering his third year as a starter at center, has been limited since the end of fall camp last week. He sat out UF's second intra-squad scrimmage.

“He's making progress," Napier said. "He's not quite there yet. We're always very transparent and I think questionable would be the right description.”

If Eguakun can't play, redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter would start at center.

