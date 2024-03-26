Can Florida football defense take step forward in year two under coordinator Austin Armstrong?

A York, Ala., native, Florida football defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong grew up with a deep appreciation of the competitiveness of SEC football.

The 31-year-old Armstrong learned it first-hand as a first-year defensive coordinator with the Florida Gators in 2023.

There were growing pains, as UF's defense went from allowing an average of 13.5 points through its first four games to 34.6 points in the final eight games of the 2023 season. In eight SEC games, Armstrong's defense at UF allowed 30 or more points six times.

"When you’re young and you’re successful, you’re boy wonder," Armstrong said. "When you’re not you’re boy blunder. That’s just part of it."

Austin Armstrong's plan to build Florida football defense

Armstrong will look to build off his experiences in his second season leading the UF defense. The Gators return five starters from a defense that ranked 11th in the SEC in yards allowed (382.3 yards per game) and 11th in scoring defense (27.6 ppg allowed).

"We had to coach them better - that’s my responsibility - and put them in position to be successful," Armstrong said. "At the end of the day, we can make all the excuses about having a young team and such, and that’s true ... it’s a results-driven business and we had an opportunity in all those games to be successful."

Florida senior cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., one of UF's five returning starters, said Armstrong maintained a sense of togetherness on defense throughout the 2023 season.

"We did have a lot of ups and downs, but he’s one guy that stays collective," Marshall said. "He told us ‘stay collective’, no matter the ups or downs."

New voices for Florida Gators defense

Florida added three new coaches to the defensive staff — secondary coach Will Harris, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator/executive coach Rob Roberts — that Armstrong is confident will make an impact.

"Gerald Chatman coaching defensive line brought a tremendous amount of urgency," Armstrong said. "I think you guys see that during the media period. It takes a lot of toughness, physicality, technique to play that position and the urgency that he’s brought, he’s already made us better.

"And Will Harris, in our first conversation with Will in December, I knew this guy had something special about him. He’s hungry, he’s humble, he’s smart … he’s had a unique experience as a player and this guy has worked with some of the best coaches in football: Pete Carroll, Chris Peterson, and adding him to our team has made us better."

Armstrong shares a special relationship with the 56-year-old Roberts, who was Auburn's defensive coordinator last season. He worked under Roberts at Louisiana as a graduate assistant in 2018.

"It’s kind of good for me to have a guy in the trenches with you again that you have a close, personal relationship for five years," Armstrong said. "He’s made me better throughout my career and the guy doesn’t get enough credit.

"He’s one of the fathers of modern defensive football and to have him in this building and to have him at my right arm at all times helping us, I couldn’t be luckier."

UF football defense emphasizing tackling, turnovers

UF's defense struggled in two areas last season, tacking and turnovers. The Gators forced an SEC-low seven turnovers last season, with just 3 turnovers and 4 fumble recoveries.

Armstrong said that new special teams analyst Joe Houston, along with current special teams analyst Chris Couch, have been tasked to study turnovers and see where Florida can do a better job in creating them in 2024.

"It's that conscious effort all the time to attack the football," Armstrong said. "And every play, someone should be doing it, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, that ball is our job, and the urgency that it takes, and not just that, but the deliberate work to get the ball out."

Tackling showed up later in the season, as injuries mounted. Losing linebacker and second-leading tackler Shemar James (55 tackles in 2023) to a dislocated kneecap the final four games of the 2023 season didn't help.

Florida is hopeful that a more mature roster and the program employed by new strength coach Tyler Miles will result in a team more eager to embrace contact. Last season, UF's defense wore down late in games. In four November losses last season, Florida surrendered 22 points in the second half and overtime to Arkansas, 35 points in the second half to LSU, 20 points in the second half to Missouri and 17 points in the second half to Florida State.

"It kind of makes you sick a little bit, the inability to finish those games," Armstrong said. " At the end of the day, that’s my responsibility. And it’s our responsibility collectively as a staff. I’m excited for the work that we’ve put in to help to get that right.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football defense seeks growth under Austin Armstrong