Florida football in 3-way fight for 5-star Magnolia State EDGE

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are still in the mix for one of the top edge defenders in the 2024 recruiting cycle despite a hyped-up recent official visit with a Southeastern Conference rival.

Five-star prospect (per 24Sports) Jamonta Waller out of Picayune (Mississippi) Memorial paid a visit to the Auburn Tigers last weekend and came away impressed with Hugh Freeze’s program in the early goings. However, the Plainsmen are among the top three schools on the 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound defender’s preferred programs list according to 247Sports — which also includes the Penn State Nittany Lions.

That said, the Gators have been rising meteorically for the rising high school senior’s signature.

“They hit me up every day, Coach Armstrong, Coach Mike Peterson, they came to my school like three times and made it know I’m the No. 1 priority for the Florida Gators” Waller said. He’ll take his official the weekend of June 16.

“That’s going to be a huge visit too, I’m ready to get back over there.”

Waller is rated at four stars and ranked No. 102 overall and No. at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also rates him at four stars and ranks him at Nos. 81 and 7, respectively.

The Magnolia State product has one crystal ball projection from 247Sports for the Ole Miss Rebels and On3’s Recruiting Prediciton Machine agrees, giving them a 77% chance of landing him. Auburn, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida follow behind, respectively, at 4.3%, 3.7% and 3.1%.

