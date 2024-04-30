Florida deputy AD named NCAA Senior VP of Championships

Florida deputy athletic director Lynda Tealer was named the NCAA’s new senior vice president of championships on Tuesday after 29 years in college athletics administration.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead NCAA championships through a period of growth and positive change,” Tealer said. “It’s an exciting time to join the team in Indianapolis as we work together to make championship participation the pinnacle of a young person’s college experience and a highlight for families, fans and all who take part in our events.”

Tealer has spent the last 21 years with the University of Florida, overseeing the university’s women’s programs and men’s basketball program.

In her new role, Tealer will be in charge of 84 NCAA championships, including functions in event operations, media coordination and statistics, playing rules, ticket operations and marketing, merchandise and licensing, and social and digital media.

“Lynda’s background working with student-athletes, coaches and administrators, not to mention her time competing as a student-athlete, make her an ideal candidate to shape the future of our championships,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said. “She’s intimately familiar with the Association’s governance structure and brings decades of leadership experience.”

Anthony Holman, currently serving as interim senior vice president of championships, will be promoted to vice president of championships from his role as managing director of championships and alliances, operations, playing rules and officiating.

