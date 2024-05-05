Florida and Boston meet to begin the second round

Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -171, Bruins +143; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins to begin the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Bruins went 4-0 against the Panthers in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 6, the Bruins won 3-2 in overtime.

Florida has gone 52-24-6 overall with a 21-6-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have a 27-6-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Boston is 22-7-4 against the Atlantic Division and 47-20-15 overall. The Bruins have a 47-3-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 57 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 29 goals and 38 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: out (upper-body), Ryan Lomberg: day to day (illness).

Bruins: Andrew Peeke: out (finger), Danton Heinen: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.