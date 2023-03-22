Florida basketball transfer target has Gators among his top 10

After a 16-17 record in his first season at the helm, Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden is looking to make immediate improvements to the roster via the transfer portal. With that in mind, Golden received some good news on Monday, as former Wofford wing player BJ Mack has listed the Gators in his top 10 schools.

Mack has been heavily courted by Golden and his staff since entering the transfer portal in early March. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Mack was the first player that the Gators reached out to in the transfer portal. He also received an in-home visit from Golden and his staff during the month of March.

The Oak Hill Academy product originally played college basketball at USF, before transferring to Wofford after just one season. In the 2021-2022 season, he averaged 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, all while shooting 54% from the floor. Most notably, he shot a staggering 45% from three-point range that year. Despite his three-point average dropping to 33.5% last season, there’s no denying that the six-foot-eight, 261-pound power forward can shoot the ball effectively.

In order to see Mack in a Florida jersey in 2023, the Gators are going to have to beat out the other nine teams on Mack’s shortlist. Of those nine teams, LSU, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are the other SEC teams involved in his recruitment.

With Colin Castleton’s collegiate career over, and Jason Jitoboh and CJ Felder both entering the transfer portal, frontcourt players are the biggest needs on the Orange and Blue’s roster. Mack might be what the Gators need to avoid missing the NCAA tournament for a third straight season.

