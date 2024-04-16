Flores delivers Giants comeback win with clutch readiness vs. Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

When the world needed him most, Wilmer Flores delivered.

The pinch-hitting Flores gave San Francisco the game-winning base hit it needed on Monday at LoanDepot Park in Miami, entirely erasing the Giants' 3-0 deficit to the Marlins and a seventh-inning 3-3 tie.

During an 0-2 count with two outs against left-handed Marlins pitcher Andrew Nardi, Flores brought home shortstop Nick Ahmed from third while moving centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee from first to second, putting San Francisco on top for good in a 4-3 win.

If nobody got me, I know Wilmer Flores got me 👊 pic.twitter.com/4k8pWOdbcC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 16, 2024

Flores’ massive fifth RBI of the 2024 MLB season sent the Giants to 7-10 and served as a testament to the infielder's preparation.

“Just taking a lot of swings in the cage and knowing who’s coming in,” Flores told the "Giants Postgame Live" crew after the win. “I try not to do a lot out there, and just put the ball in play or have a good at-bat.

“Honestly, I just try to have a good at-bat. When you pinch hit, everybody is expecting you to do damage -- I don’t. I just want to have a good at-bat. And if I’m going to have a homer or a double, it’s a plus. I just want to have a good at-bat because it’s hard coming off the bench.”

"I just try to have a good at-bat."



Wilmer details his pinch-hitting approach after coming up big for the Giants tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/uHTFqSTw6c — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 16, 2024

Flores’ emphasis on having good at-bats has been his mantra as his role with San Francisco consistently has fluctuated.

Whether as a starter, a DH or a pinch-hitter, the 32-year-old has mastered the art of finding rhythm within inconsistent opportunities.

Dating back to February, Flores knew he would have to stay ready more than ever with San Francisco’s addition of DH Jorge Soler.

"A lot of people ask me [about] that, and I say coming off the bench, people are not good at it," Flores said during "Giants Talk" on Feb. 23. "[The Giants] gave me a chance, they gave me a lot of at-bats and I got my rhythm, but it's not like I'm good at coming off the bench or playing every three days. Nobody is going to be good at that, but I think with the Giants I've gotten a chance to play a lot.

“Last year there was a week where I didn't play for like seven days. There's no way you can be good at that. But I've gotten a lot of chances and I'm happy about that."

On Monday, Flores improved his season slash line to .308/.265/.572 across 39 plate appearances. He has made his at-bats count.

Flores must continue demonstrating his readiness against Miami, as the Giants are searching for their second series win in six tries.

Game 2 of Giants-Marlins is Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast