Flames visit the Canucks after Kadri's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (37-38-5, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (49-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks after Nazem Kadri's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Flames' 6-5 win.

Vancouver is 49-22-9 overall and 16-9-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks rank eighth in the league with 273 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Calgary has a 12-11-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 37-38-5 record overall. The Flames have a -15 scoring differential, with 247 total goals scored and 262 given up.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 36 goals and 66 assists for the Canucks. Dakota Joshua has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Yegor Sharangovich has 31 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Kadri has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Flames: Blake Coleman: day to day (upper body), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.