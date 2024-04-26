The five trades in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft

There had been rumors of high draft picks in the first round being traded. They didn’t come to fruition on Thursday.

There were five deals swung, however, and Minnesota was in the first two.

Vikings acquire 10th pick from Jets so they can draft Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

Vikings get the 17th pick from the Jaguars so they can take Alabama’s Dallas Turner.

The Lions moved from 29 to 24 in a deal with Dallas and then drafted DB Terrion Arnold of Alabama.

The Chiefs moved from 32 to 28 in a deal with the Bills and took a speedy WR from Texas, Xavier Worthy.

The Panthers moved from 33 to 32 in a deal with the Bills and then selected South Carolina WR Xavier Legette.

