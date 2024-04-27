Five things to know about Bengals' 4th-round draft pick, Fairfield grad Erick All

University of Iowa tight end Erick All became the latest in a long line of Greater Cincinnati natives to be taken in an NFL draft. The Bengals took the Fairfield High School graduate, who visited the Bengals during the pre-draft process, in the fourth round at No. 115.

"He's probably had the most drastic development I've seen in a high school kid," Fairfield head coach Jason Krause said. "I've told a lot of people this and it is not hyperbole, but in my 28 years as a head coach, he's probably the hardest-working player I've ever coached. That's just his attitude. That's just his demeanor. That's just who he is."

Here are five things to know about All as he heads into the NFL with the hometown team.

1. Erick All was a high school teammate of Cincinnati Bengal Jackson Carman and UC's Malik Vann

The son of Kelly and Erick All Sr. was a three-year varsity player on the Fairfield football team, playing from 2016-2018. In the first two of those seasons, All was on a Fairfield Indians squad that featured Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Jackson Carman and University of Cincinnati defensive end and fellow draft hopeful Malik Vann.

"It's surreal that they're right here in town," Krause said. "They get a chance to play together again with the Bengals, but watching those guys develop and grow, you knew at that time that they had a chance to play at the highest level. There's no doubt about it."

Fairfield's Erick All makes a catch in a 2017 game against Princeton.

Fairfield went 20-13 overall in All's varsity seasons, reaching the postseason all three years. In his preps career, All caught 73 passes for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns with one touchdown on the ground.

All was a twice selected first-team All-Greater Miami Conference.

2. Erick All was a special teams hero in high school

Unsurprisingly as an elite athlete, All was doing more than just his tight end duties at Fairfield.

All worked the special teams for Fairfield on kick returns and punting. As a senior in the 2018 season, All punted 32 times and averaged a GMC-leading 38.8 yards per punt while pinning 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Fairfield's Erick All punts the ball against Coelrain as the rain began to fall Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Colerain High School

3. Erick All was a 4-star recruit when he went to Michigan

During All's original recruitment out of Fairfield, 247Sports had All listed as a four-star recruit and the No. 13 tight end in the 2019 class. He had offers from schools like Cincinnati, Indiana, Florida State, Notre Dame and Iowa before choosing the Wolverines.

All spent four seasons at Michigan, playing in 54 games as he dealt with injuries limiting him to three games in his final season at Michigan in 2022. For the Wolverines, All had 54 receptions for 565 yards and two touchdowns.

As a junior in 2021, All had his best year, playing in 13 games and catching 38 passes for 437 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His final Michigan touchdown came against Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship. In the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, All led Michigan with four catches and 63 yards and was named as honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) makes a catch against Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

4. Erick All went from Michigan's maize and blue to Iowa's black and gold

All transferred to Iowa for his final collegiate year but was again limited to seven games after tearing his ACL on Oct. 14 at Wisconsin. For Iowa, All had 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

5. Erick All was saved from a house fire at 5 months old

Despite the injuries that ended seasons for All, his greatest comeback came as an infant. At 5 months old, All was sleeping at his home when his house in Richmond, Indiana, caught on fire.

In September 2022, the Big Ten Network featured All, his parents and the first responders saved him from the house fire and performed first aid after he'd stopped breathing.

