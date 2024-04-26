Five Teams That Just Make Sense for Isaiah Davis on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

JOPLIN, MO — With Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft commencing tonight, could we see former Joplin Eagle, Isaiah Davis hear his name called?

With no Running Backs going in the first round last night, expect this group of Running Backs to start going off the board early in the second round.

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s 2024 NFL Draft Big Board Position Rankings: He has Isaiah listed as the #10 RB in his rankings.

So with Rounds 2 & 3 of the NFL Draft taking place tonight, here’s a list of five teams that just make sense to draft Davis;

Dallas Cowboys —

With the Cowboys letting Tony Pollard walk in Free Agency, the Running Back room is limited (Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman), and we know Jerry Jones likes a thumper and Davis is that guy.

A running style much like former Cowboys Ezekiel Elliot, Davis could have a chance to shine in this Mike McCarthy offense that loves to run inside zone.

The Cowboys were very pass-heavy well into the playoffs, because Pollard could not be the bruiser that they wanted him to be, but Davis can, along with his underrated speed and agility and a Offensive Line featuring Pro Bowlers; Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, Davis with a star on his helmet just makes sense.

Los Angeles Chargers —

The Chargers lost Austin Ekeler to Free Agency after he signed with the Washington Commanders. They did sign Gus Edwards and have Isaiah Spiller, but they are someone who could add the former Eagle.

With Jim Harbaugh coming in as Head Coach, we know he loves to run the ball which made sense with their first round pick being Joe Alt, the Offensive Tackle out of Notre Dame.

At Michigan, he had Blake Corum, now he could have a chance with Davis who has shown he can be a runner between the tackles but also a receiver for Herbert if needed.

Kansas City Chiefs —

You may look at this and say “Well they have Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire”, while that may be true, we know the Chiefs like to use multiple running backs for different situations.

With Jerick McKinnon leaving in Free Agency and with the injury history with Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco and Davis could be a very lethal 1-2 punch in the backfield with a very experienced and dominant offensive line.

New York Giants —

New York let Saquon walk and signed Devin Singletary to a three-year deal, but Singletary has not proven he can be a RB1.

If the Giants wanted, they could very well snatch up Davis who could come in and compete right away for the starting job.

We’ve seen on tape the athleticism that Davis flashes when breaking tackles or running through contact and with a solid running back behind Daniel Jones that would take the pressure off their pass game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers —

The Bucs depth at running back is very limited behind Rashaad White.

We saw White start to burst onto the scene last year and with White’s skillset, he is an elite receiving back after catching 64 passes last season.

If Tampa Bay wanted to boost their running back room with someone that has a little more size and power to run in between the tackles, Davis can be that guy.

NFL Draft —

Now Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft will start tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Round 3 following afterwards and will air on ESPN, ABC or NFL Network.

