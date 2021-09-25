Five takeaways from Texas’ dominant win over Texas Tech

Now that’s how you begin Big 12 play on a high note.

Texas defeated Texas Tech in convincing fashion on Saturday, 70-35. The score may actually make the game look closer than it was, as the Red Raiders could not find a way to slow down Steve Sarkisian’s offense from the start. Many depth players were inserted at the end of the third quarter when the game was out of reach.

Coming into this matchup, Texas Tech was performing well against the run throughout the first three weeks of the season, giving up only 54.7 yards on the ground per game. That changed drastically in Week 4. The Longhorns racked up 336 yards rushing against the Red Raiders.

In quarterback Casey Thompson’s first Big 12 start, he accounted for six total touchdowns with 303 passing yards and one interception. After the last two weeks, it’s clear that Texas has finally found their true No. 1 receiver as well.

Several defensive players experienced bright moments in this contest, such as cornerback Josh Thompson’s pick-six on quarterback Tyler Shough in the second quarter.

Defeating a Big 12 opponent in convincing fashion should bode well for their confidence prior to facing TCU and Oklahoma. Take a look at five of the biggest takeaways from Texas’ big win in Week 4.

True freshman Xavier Worthy is the No. 1 receiver

Texas was badly needing someone to step up as the No. 1 receiver this season, and it looks like Worthy has cemented himself in that role after the last two weeks. Worthy recorded six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown against Rice, then followed that up with five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech. He has explosive speed and reliable hands. What a recruiting win that was for Steve Sarkisian in the transfer portal.

Texas put up 70+ points for the first time since 2005

Texas' offense was firing on all cylinders against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders could not find a way to stop them, no matter who had the ball. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson dominated the run game, while Casey Thompson picked apart the Texas Tech defense through the air. Regardless of the opponent, putting up 70+ points is extremely impressive. The last time the Longhorns were able to achieve that feat was the 2005 Big 12 championship game (70-3 win over Colorado).

Defensive lineman Alfred Collins made his presence felt

https://twitter.com/WabashIT/status/1441829401633509385?s=20 Former five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins came up big on multiple occasions against Texas Tech. He recorded a sack in the third quarter to force the Red Raiders to punt from their own end zone, but also had a massive tackle for loss on third down in the first quarter. If Collins continues to play this well on the inside, Texas will be in good hands.

Rushing attack continued their dominance

The strength of Steve Sarkisian's team is no doubt the run game. Not only do they have one of the deepest running back rooms in the country, Bijan Robinson continues to make his case to be included in the Heisman conversation. Overall, Texas rushed for 336 yards in Week 4. Through the last two games, they're averaging 381.5 rush yards per game.

Offensive line play seems to be improving

The offensive line had their best performance of the season against Texas Tech. Quarterback Casey Thompson had plenty of time in the pocket to pick apart the Red Raiders defense at will. Bijan Robinson seemingly didn't make contact until the second level. This is an encouraging sign moving forward, as the offensive line is considered the biggest weakness on Texas' roster. If Kyle Flood can continue to develop these players and bring in a few more blue-chip recruits, they will no longer be viewed as the weakness.

