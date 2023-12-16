Five takeaways from Ohio State’s win over UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic

It wasn’t an easy game for Ohio State men’s basketball team, but it grinded out a win over UCLA, 67-60 in the CBS Sports Classic game in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes struggled to shoot all game long, but did enough in the second half to get win No. 9 on the year. Head coach Chris Holtmann saw his team trailing by a point, 23-22, after the first 20 minutes. The Buckeyes turned that around in the second half, getting back to its regular scoring style with 45 in the second stanza.

There was plenty to learn about this Ohio State basketball win. Find out below my biggest takeaways from the neutral site win over UCLA.

Ohio State had a first half hangover

Where we’re at 📍 end of first half. pic.twitter.com/UHhLkUk1kR — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) December 16, 2023

Takeaway

There was a rust element to the Buckeyes’ play during the first half against UCLA. The offense just couldn’t get into any sort of rhythm, after last playing a week ago against Penn State. Ohio State couldn’t buy a three, going 0-for-10, shooting just 34.5% in the first half. It turned the ball over multiple times was well, 10, at one time on four of five possessions closing out the first half. It was the lowest first half point total for the Buckeyes all season, a big time hangover which almost cost them the game.

Ohio State’s front court struggled against UCLA’s bigger front line

Takeaway

The Bruins took advantage of their size, especially when Zed Key was in the game. The senior did not have a good first half, not taking a shot, and only grabbing one rebound, while committing three fouls. He missed multiple easy looks close to the basket in both halves. Felix Okpara played a bit better, scoring a few big baskets late before fouling out. With both of them in foul trouble, it took away their aggressiveness on the defensive end. The Buckeyes lost the rebounding battle as well, 38-35, expanding on the size issue. This has been a problem for many Buckeye teams and looks like Holtmann hasn’t corrected it yet.

Bruce Thornton did not play well in his homecoming

BRUUCCEEEEE 😮‍💨 @Bruce2T_ with the jumper OSU: 48

UCLA: 47

⏰ 7:53 left in second half pic.twitter.com/rEJQ030VqA — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) December 16, 2023

Takeaway

The Georgia native is the engine for this team, but he was sputtering against UCLA. Thornton was horrendous in the first half, scoring just 2 points on 0-for-8 shooting. He played a bit better in the second half, but still had issues getting the offense going.

The great ball movement we had seen in previous games was missing and has a lot to do with Thornton making plays for his teammates. He shot just 4-for-15, missing all 5 of this three point attempts, but he did end up with 13 points, 4 assists and 7 rebounds, so it wasn’t all bad. Not the typical exceptional play we are accustomed to seeing out of Thornton, but he’s a winner and found a way to lead his team today despite it all.

Scotty Middleton wasn’t at full strength

Ohio State's Roddy Gayle (ankle) and Scotty Middleton (ankle) will be available for today's game against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic, per Chris Holtmann. Gayle averages 14.3 PPG and 5 RPG. Middleton averages 6 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 16, 2023

Takeaway

Coming into the game, Middleton and Roddy Gayle Jr. were tip-off decisions, and it looked like it might have been in his best interest for the freshman to sit this one out. He wasn’t effective while he was on the court, not playing like he had been prior to getting hurt against Penn State. He didn’t score, missing all three of his shots, clearly not playing at the level we have recently seen.

An Ohio State win is all that matters

Takeaway

Gayle Jr. came up huge, as did Jamison Battle and Okpara down the stretch. With Thornton struggling, someone had to step up and it was his classmate. Gayle Jr. hit big free throws down the stretch and got a huge steal as UCLA tried to mount a comeback. As I mentioned after the Minnesota game, all that matters was the win, even if it was ugly. Again, the grit of this team showed, because it didn’t play the best, but still got the all important win.

