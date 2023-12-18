Five-star QB recruit Dylan Raiola flips commitment to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola has committed to Nebraska. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)

Nebraska has landed its most significant commitment in years.

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has reportedly flipped from Georgia to Nebraska, according to Rivals on Monday. Raiola is the No. 2 player in the class of 2024, according to Rivals and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country.

The son of former Nebraska offensive lineman Dominic Raiola had been verbally committed to Georgia since May. He committed to the Bulldogs nearly two months after taking an official visit to Nebraska and almost six months after he decommitted from Ohio State.

It became clear in recent days that Raiola was wavering on his commitment to the Bulldogs, and Nebraska immediately emerged as his primary suitor. The news of Raiola choosing Nebraska coincided with Georgia starter QB Carson Beck announcing earlier Monday his intentions to return to the Bulldogs for the 2024 season. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, also a former Nebraska offensive lineman, is currently the Huskers’ offensive line coach and was a holdover from Scott Frost’s staff to Matt Rhule’s coaching staff.

If he lives up to his Rivals rating, Raiola would be the best quarterback Nebraska has had since the option days of Eric Crouch and Tommie Frazier. Nebraska has struggled during its time in the Big Ten and a lot of that has come down to the play of the quarterback and the offense.

The Huskers finished 5-7 in 2023 and scored 18 points per game. Just 10 teams scored fewer points than the Cornhuskers. The Nebraska defense, meanwhile, gave up just 18.2 points per game.

Nebraska added former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims in the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season but Sims ended up playing in just five games. He committed numerous turnovers while on the field as the Nebraska offense somehow averaged nearly three turnovers a game.

Heinrich Haarberg and Chubb Purdy threw the most passes for the Huskers in 2023 and combined to throw nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While Raiola could certainly see playing time as a freshman in 2024, Nebraska has been looking to find a quarterback with experience in the transfer portal. Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord visited Lincoln after he announced his intention to transfer, but he ended up joining Syracuse. Tanner Lee is the last Nebraska QB to throw for over 3,000 yards. He did so in 2017.