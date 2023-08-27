Five-star prospect David Stone commits to Oklahoma over Miami

The Hurricanes could not land a major target on Saturday.

Five-star defensive lineman David Stone committed to Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over offers from Miami, Florida, Michigan State and more. The Hurricanes went 1 for 2 in their major recruiting targets on Saturday, securing a commitment from four-star safety Zaquan Patterson earlier in the day.

Stone is listed as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 6 player in the 2024 class. Stone, who plays for Bradenton powerhouse IMG Academy, had three tackles and two tackles for loss in IMG Academy’s season-opening victory.

Stone took three visits to Miami this year: two unofficial visits in the spring and one official visit in the summer.

Miami has four other defensive linemen committed in the class: four-star prospects Artavius Jones, Marquise Lightfoot and Elias Rudolph and three-star prospect Daylen Russell.