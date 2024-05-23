Five-star offensive tackle to visit Tennessee

Five-star 2025 offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. will unofficially visit Tennessee this weekend, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia are Sanders Jr.’s top six schools in his recruitment.

Sanders Jr. is a consensus five-star and ranks as the No. 2 overall national prospect. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in North Carolina.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle prospect is from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sanders Jr. will also officially visit Tennessee on June 14.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire