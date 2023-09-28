Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson names top 10 schools

Five-star class of 2026 linebacker prospect Tyler Atkinson named Georgia football among his top 10 schools.

Atkinson’s top schools are Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State and Ohio State.

The Grayson High School (Loganville, Georgia) star is rated as the No. 2 linebacker, the No. 3 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 12 recruit overall in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Atkinson (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) holds 37 scholarship offers as only a sophomore. In 2021, he became the first-ever eighth grader to earn an invite to the All-American Bowl.

Georgia football has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia are placing more and more attention on the class of 2026 as time goes on.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 LB Tyler Atkinson is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 205 LB from Lawrenceville, GA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘26 Class (No. 2 LB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/TXMdmXao7w pic.twitter.com/khlposLTAu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 27, 2023

Georgia is always looking for elite linebackers. Will Tyler Atkinson be the next great linebacker to play for the Bulldogs?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire