Five-star to FSU: Raines football offensive tackle Solomon Thomas commits to Seminoles

Three nights before Christmas, Solomon Thomas gave Florida State fans some extra reason to cheer.

The Raines offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Seminoles for the 2025 class on Friday. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Thomas, a 6-4, 315-pound tackle, is a five-star recruit in the 247Sports composite and a four-star for various other recruiting services, rated by some as the nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman among juniors. He picked the Seminoles ahead of teams including Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Miami and Ohio State.

For Thomas, for Raines and for FSU fans, it's a major step in the early round of recruiting for the 2025 class.

SOLOMON THOMAS: THE RESUME

Solomon Thomas trots off the field during Raines' spring game versus Terry Parker.

This year, Thomas helped the Vikings advance to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2M regional semifinal, before losing to Bolles.

Raines finished the season 10-2, with Thomas paving the way for 1,966 yards rushing, despite leading running back Mark Miller missing some time with injuries during the regular season.

A mauling blocker who finishes his plays with authority, Thomas isn't limited to the football field.

He also won the FHSAA Class 2A track and field championship in the discus throw with an effort of 168 feet, 6 inches, and he finished sixth in the district meet in the shot put at 39 feet, 5 3/4 inches.

THOMAS BRINGS RECRUITING IMPACT FOR FSU

Solomon Thomas finishes a block versus a defender during Raines' spring game versus Terry Parker.

Thomas becomes the second Jacksonville-area commitment in what is already shaping up as a potentially promising class for the Seminoles.

Mandarin quarterback Tramell Jones, who won the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A player of the year award on Friday, previously committed to FSU at the start of April. Jones is a four-star recruit for Rivals and a three-star for 247Sports and On3. Sanford Seminole safety Ethan Pritchard also selected the Seminoles in October.

Several other 2025 Jacksonville-area prospects have also announced their commitments, led by Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr., as part of a rising recruiting class that appears likely to rank among the city's best ever.

Thomas isn't the only 2025 prospect from Raines to watch. Defensive tackle Jyon Simon holds multiple power-conference offers, including Auburn, Southern California, Tennessee and College Football Playoff qualifier Texas.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Solomon Thomas: Raines 5-star football lineman commits, Florida State