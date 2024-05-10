Five-Star Faizon Brandon Commits to 2026 All-American Bowl

Faizon Bradon.png

Quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, NC/ Grimsley High School), the five-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2026 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty sixth edition of the All-American Bowl, Brandon will play in the annual East vs. West matchup in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Brandon was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

