Five-star edge rusher projected to commit to Georgia football

Five-star pass rusher Zion Grady, who recently decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide after Nick Saban’s retirement, has been projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, per Anna Adams of 247Sports.

Georgia was one of Grady’s top schools when he previously committed to Alabama. The Bulldogs have not given up in their recruitment of the No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2025. In fact, Grady recently visited Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher plays football for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. Grady is the No. 23 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Grady is the second-ranked player in Alabama.

Grady helped Charles Henderson make a state championship game in two consecutive seasons. Last season, the elite prospect recorded 11 sacks and 87 tackles.

The five-star recruit also plays basketball. According to Grady’s social media page, he recorded 108 tackles and 22 sacks in 2022. Grady has already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Grady has scholarship offers from almost every top college football program. The five-star pass rusher is an explosive athlete with excellent bend. Grady’s closing speed helps him accumulate sacks on opposing quarterbacks. He’s exactly the sort of pass rusher that Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire