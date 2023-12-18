Five-star 2025 Louisiana RB moves back commitment

Five-star 2025 Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s running back and LSU target Harlem Berry was expected to announce a commitment decision on Dec. 18. However, his plans have since changed.

Now, Berry intends to reveal his commitment on Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, where he will become the first underclassman to announce a college decision at that game.

Berry is the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class, and he ranks as the No. 11 overall player nationally per On3 and No. 16 per 247Sports. LSU holds three Crystal Balls for Berry, two of which have been place in the last week.

The Tigers are also a heavy favorite to land him per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 98.7%.

LSU already has one five-star prospect committed in the 2025 class in Dakorien Moore, and it will look to add another in what could be a special group.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire