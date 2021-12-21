A five-star 2023 wide receiver includes Ohio State in final four, sets decision date

The Ohio State football program is hoping to unwrap a recruiting gift on Christmas Eve.

That’s because five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch has narrowed his list to four of the blue bloods of college football, and announced his final decision forthcoming on Christmas Eve.

At 5-foot, 9-inches, and 172-pounds, Branch is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver and 14th overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The other schools in his final four include Alabama, Oklahoma, and USC.

Now for the bad news. It would be quite a surprise if OSU came out on top for Branch’s services. He is considered a rather heavy lean to USC, and anything outside of that would be an eyebrow-raising announcement here in a few days.

See you guys on Christmas eve ! ! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/cFGlpHfFy9 — Zachariah Branch (@zachariahb03) December 20, 2021

Either way, we’ll be on top of the news when it comes down on Christmas Eve. What we do know is that Branch could do a lot worse than coming to play for Ohio State and the teachings of Brian Hartline.

List

Where did the top Ohio high school prospects in the 2022 recruiting class sign?

What teams did the top 2022 Ohio recruiting prospects sign with?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.