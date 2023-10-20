Five more rides, one legend: Frankie Dettori ready for British racing farewell at Ascot

This is not the end but it is an end for Frankie Dettori. The 52-year-old jockey is bowing out of British racing, riding his final races on the rather apt Champions Day at Ascot.

Dettori has more than 3,300 career wins to his name, over a remarkable 35-year career, but none will feel sweeter nor more precious than a win in the Champion Stakes on Saturday.

He rides King of Steel in what will be his last race in front of a British crowd and goes up against strong opposition with last year’s winner Bay Bridge, French challenger Horizon Dore and Royal Ascot victor Mostahdaf all impressive competitors. This will not be an easy race to win and Dettori is unlikely to set off as the favourite – though nostalgia and a sense of occasion may play its part in the betting.

Beforehand, Dettori has four other opportunities to sign off in style as he rides Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup (1.15pm), Kinross in the Champions Sprint (1.50pm), Free Wind in the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25pm) and Chaldean in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.05pm).

So, five more rides at Ascot, five final attempts at glory on British soil.

Not that Dettori needs to end his time in Britain with a win. He has already achieved the perfect send-off, racing to victory atop Courage Mon Ami in the showpiece Gold Cup at Royal Ascot back in June.

"Unbelievable! I thought it was a bridge too far from handicaps, but I had the perfect race," a jubilant Dettori said after claiming a ninth Gold Cup victory that day.

"I didn’t expect it.” He added. “The last five years I had Stradivarius so the pressure was on, this one I thought was a bit of a chancer.

"I rode him cold and it just happened. I got the splits when I wanted to and he showed a turn of foot. Nine Gold Cups, what can you say? I’m speechless, to be honest."

That triumph, at the same course as Saturday’s races, returned to a tremendous reception for the cheekily natured Dettori who even gave the Queen a kiss at the presentation ceremony.

It will last long in his memory and be the pinnacle of a year-long curtain call for the Italian who insists that his final races in Britain will be at Ascot this weekend.

Dettori won his ninth Gold Cup at Royal Ascot earlier this year (REUTERS)

However, plans of retiring from the sport are on hold for the time being. After the British season is over Dettori is heading to California to continue his career in the United States.

"I don’t feel ready to let go yet,” he explained after deciding to postpone his retirement. “I’m going to spend some time in the USA and take it from there. I could be there three months or three years, I don’t know.

"It was a long, hard decision with myself and my wife. It’s a big decision to move to another country."

Yet, he is saying farewell to British racing at a racecourse that already celebrates him, with a statue no less, on Saturday.

The twinkle in his eye is on display one more time, perhaps there’ll be a flying dismount to mark the occasion or even a last Champions Day success for the finally departing champion.