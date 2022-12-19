Five LSU recruiting targets to keep an eye on as the early signing period nears

We are only a few days away from the beginning of the early signing period on Wednesday, and the 2023 class is shaping up to be a phenomenal one for LSU.

The class was already ranked as the No. 5 class in the country before Aaron Anderson committed, and now the Alabama wideout transfer has added a former five-star to the mix. The Tigers have a chance to land a few more guys as well.

A couple of them will be signing on Thursday in cornerback Desmond Ricks and defensive lineman Jordan Hall — two really talented guys on the defensive side of the ball. LSU is considered the favorite for Ricks while Georgia seems to lead for Hall, but anything can happen.

Here are five prospects for Tigers fans to watch as the 2023 class winds to a close.

DB Desmond Ricks

Ricks was once ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2024, but he has since re-classified to the class of 2023 and ranks as one of the top prospects in the country for this class. He recently trimmed his list down to three final schools: LSU, Alabama and Florida. He will announce his decision on Thursday. He is currently crystal balled to LSU.

ATH Nyckoles Harbor

[autotag]Nyckoles Harbor[/autotag] is down to a list of seven schools: LSU, South Carolina, Michigan, USC, Miami, Maryland, and Georgia. Harbor is ranked as a five-star edge rusher, but he is also a very talented tight end. He can play on whatever side of the ball he wants. He is currently crystal balled to South Carolina, but that could change. There has been no news of when he will sign.

DL Jordan Hall

Hall is a four-star defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Florida. Hall has trimmed his final list of schools down to four SEC programs: LSU, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Hall recently stated that he has made his mind up already. His commitment date is the same as Ricks’. Thursday could be a huge day for LSU. [lawrence-related id=62111]

S Isaac Smith

[autotag]Isaac Smith[/autotag] is a four-star safety from Fulton, Mississippi. There is no official timeline for when Smith will commit and he hasn’t released a list of his favorite schools, but the two top schools seem to be LSU and Mississippi, as you can see by how they have both been crystal balled to possibly land him. Smith would be a tremendous addition to a thin LSU secondary.

LB Tausili Akana

[autotag]Tausili Akana[/autotag] is a four-star linebacker from Lehi, Utah. He has trimmed his final list of schools down to ten: LSU, Alabama, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Utah and Notre Dame. Oklahoma has received multiple crystal ball predictions for Akana, but predictions don’t always come to fruition. Akana has not announced when he will commit, so it may be a while before we know the result.

