Five intriguing Giants prospects we'll see in majors during 2023 season

Five intriguing Giants prospects we'll see during 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There should be no shortage of exciting storylines surrounding the Giants this season. If San Francisco is to take that next step and compete for a playoff spot, one important factor in its success will be the influx of youth up and down the roster.

Coming off a disappointing 2022 season for the entire organization, the Giants' farm system can re-establish itself as one of the best collections of young talent in the game with a bounce-back campaign in 2023.

Here are five prospects who we will see in the major leagues this season.

Kyle Harrison

This shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Giants' No. 1 overall prospect not only is knocking on the door of a major-league debut, but his knock was answered and the door is wide open. All he needs to do is step through. That shouldn't take long.

Harrison, the 16th overall prospect in all of baseball absolutely dominated last season. The young lefty recorded a 2.71 ERA in 113 combined innings pitched with 186 strikeouts to just 49 walks across 25 combined starts for High-A San Jose and Double-A Richmond.

Currently ranked the number one left-handed pitching prospect in the game, Harrison began the 2023 season with Triple-A Sacramento and could earn a promotion to the big leagues in the first half of the season if he is able to continue his success from last season. The only thing standing in his way would be the Giants' crowded starting rotation.

"Once you're at a level, especially as a starting pitcher, I think you can demonstrate proficiency quickly," president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in February. "But we've obviously got a deep starting rotation."

Casey Schmitt

There are two prospects who have and will continue to dominate headlines for the Giants this season. The first is Harrison, the second is Schmitt.

Story continues

Both youngsters were the talk of camp and should earn a promotion sooner rather than later.

"He looks really close."



Farhan Zaidi on Casey Schmitt's development ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/fEKPAm8MGZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 24, 2023

Schmitt, primarily a third baseman, worked in at shortstop during spring training and his flexibility should provide him with an easier path to the big leagues if something were to happen to either Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada at short or David Villar, Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis at third.

Known for his elite defense at the hot corner, Schmitt impressed most with his bat during spring training. Across three levels last season, Schmitt combined to hit .293/.365/.489 with 21 home runs and 78 RBI in 126 combined games.

Casey Schmitt gives us the lead with his 3rd hit of the night! pic.twitter.com/EEaPZqnZQU — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 7, 2023

His bat is not talked about nearly as much as it should be. The power is real and his All-Star potential should excite Giants fans as much as Harrison's. Keep a very close eye on the 24-year-old this season, because there's a chance he will be locking down a position on the left side of the infield for years to come.

Cole Waites

This next prospect is not a household name, but somebody who could have a big impact out of the bullpen this season.

San Francisco selected Waites in the 18th round of the 2019 draft. The young righty has excelled in the Giants' system and currently is the No. 21 prospect. Waites made his major league debut last season, surrendering two runs across 5 2/3 innings pitched and began the 2023 season in Triple-A.

Across four minor-league seasons, Waites has a combined 2.75 ERA with 137 strikeouts across 75 1/3 innings pitched and an eye-popping 16.4 strikeouts per nine as a reliever.

Cole Waites fanned 2 in his single inning of relief in Saturdayâ€™s matchup vs Somerset pic.twitter.com/2DAyruQTe3 — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) August 3, 2022

Cole Waites gets into bases loaded jam in B9? Cole Waites gets out of bases loaded jam in B9! pic.twitter.com/MbdOchoC0U — Roger Munter (@rog61) August 11, 2022

The Giants' bullpen struggled last season and bolstering it was a priority this offseason with San Francisco signing veteran relievers Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson in free agency. Waites should receive a promotion or two at some point this season and if his impressive strikeout stuff were to translate to the major-league level, he could become another homegrown reliever manager Gabe Kapler can pencil in for a late-inning work alongside closer Camilo Doval.

R.J. Dabovich

Dabovich finds himself in a similar situation as Waites. Both 24-year-olds began the season in Triple-A and should see time in the big leagues out of the bullpen in 2023.

Currently the No. 25 prospect, Dabovich was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft and is one of many major-league-ready arms who await their turn for a promotion.

In three minor-league seasons, the Arizona State product has a career 3.45 ERA across 86 innings pitched with 133 strikeouts to 44 walks.

RJ Dabovich fanned 5 over two innings of work in Saturdayâ€™s matchup vs Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/2Ef0h5Rl2Y — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) September 11, 2022

RJ Dabovich struck out two in his inning of relief in Tuesdayâ€™s matchup vs Tacoma pic.twitter.com/oYe7l12Wkt — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) August 5, 2022

Dabovich has an excellent fastball and potentially an elite curveball in his arsenal but has lacked control at times.

His strikeout stuff gives him a similar upside as Waites and the young righty potentially could earn a midseason promotion with some fine-tuning in Sacramento.

Patrick Bailey

With the way the season has gone thus far, this would be a promotion out of necessity.

Arguably the Giants' biggest question is the catcher position. Former No. 2 pick Joey Bart has shown flashes with the bat and is improving behind the dish, but has yet to put it all together for an extended period of time.

Bart and veteran catcher Roberto Perez already have missed time with injuries this season, forcing third-string catcher Blake Sabol into a prominent role early on. Not ideal.

RELATED: Why Dodgers' Muncy loathes Oracle Park despite raking vs. Giants

The next men up would be veteran slugger Gary Sánchez, who the Giants signed to a minor-league contract on Opening Day and Bailey, a former first-round pick by San Francisco in 2020.

Drafted two years after Bart, Bailey always has been the better defensive catcher of the two with less exciting potential at the plate.

Patrick Bailey can throw a ball pic.twitter.com/w5Nm34oxsh — Roger Munter (@rog61) August 1, 2021

In 83 games with High-A Eugene last season, Bailey hit .225/.342/.420 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI. The average certainly is nothing to write home about, but unlike Bart, his approach at the plate is more in line with what the Giants look for in hitters.

Another impressive plate appearance from Giants hitters in the early going. This time, it's from Patrick Bailey as he worked a ten-pitch at-bat that culminated in a line-drive double down the left field line. Stuff that you want to see. pic.twitter.com/K945al9x7C — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) April 10, 2023

Bailey started the season with Double-A Richmond and if San Francisco's patience were to wear thin with Bart, or the position continued to lack consistency, it's not crazy to think that Bailey could make his way to the majors toward the end of the season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast