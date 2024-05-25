Five area players set for North-South baseball
May 24—Shady Spring senior Jacob Meadows is one of five area players named to the South roster for the North-South Baseball All-Star Classic, game director Steve Crosier announced.
The game will be played Sunday, June 2, at GoMart Ballpark, the day after the high school state championship games.
Joining Meadows will be Braydon McClung of Greenbrier West, Nicholas County teammates Cole Brown and Grayson Kesterson and Bluefield's Bryson Redmond.
Meadows led the Tigers in nearly every offensive category this spring, including batting average (.490), on-base percentage (.589), stolen bases (39), hits (48), runs scored (34), runs batted in (20), slugging percentage (.561) and triples (2).
Brown and Kesterson were senior leaders on a Nicholas County team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Kesterson was second on the team with a .405 average and also stole 20 bases. He led with 30 runs scored and was tied for the team lead with 34 hits.
Brown was a force on the mound, finishing the year with a 7-3 record and 1.98 earned run average. He struck out 74 batters over 56 2/3 innings.
McClung had a big offensive season for Greenbrier West. He batted .576 and scored 27 runs, stole 28 bases and had an on-base percentage of .678 (38 hits, 22 walks in 85 plate appearances).
Redmond hit .439 with 16 RBIs, 16 runs, five doubles and four triples for Bluefield.
North-South day will start with a workout session in front of college coaches and scouts at 9:30 a.m. At noon, South Charleston High alumnus Jeremy Cummings will throw out the first pitch. Cummings was a U.S. Olympian and member of the 2008 Bronze Medal team. He will also be available for pictures and autographs.
There will be two seven-inning games, with a 30-minute break between them. During the break, South Central Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area Director Bret Floyd will speak and give prayer.
Awards will be presented after the doubleheader, including the Cal Bailey Most Valuable Player awards for a player from each team and the Steve Crosier Conditioning Award.
Players from Regions 3 and 4 will make up the South roster, while the North is made of Regions 1 and 2.
In case of rain, the game will be played Monday.
Rosters
South
Noah Layne, Herbert Hoover
Colin Lindsay, Herbert Hoover
Eli Dawson, George Washington
Karson Frye, Winfield
Xavier Hensley, Winfield
Luke Buckner, Nitro
Noah Reed, St. Albans
Ayden Youngblood, St. Albans
Beau Kelly, St. Albans
Cade Goode, Ripley
Gatlin Donohew, Ripley
Levi Queen, Wayne
Josh Marcum, Van
Jacob Meadows, Shady Spring
Bryson Redmond, Bluefield
Cole Brown, Nicholas County
Grayson Kesterson, Nicholas County
Braydon McClung, Greenbrier West
Hayden Johnson, Scott
Nick Miller, Scott
Austin Light, Scott
Jayden Lester, Hurricane
Grant Stratton, Spring Valley
Jamison Smith, Spring Valley
Tristan Portz, Sissonville
Evan Wilson, Capital
Coaches: Adam Adkins, Wayne; Kris Barrett, Easton Cook, Aaron Cook, Scott; Josh Brown, Van
North
Lex Wilheim, John Marshall
Jared Marsh, Wheeling Park
Ian Graffius, East Fairmont
Riley Anderson, University
Brody Pierce, Bridgeport
Ethan Clark, Tyler Consolidated
Danny Raddish, East Fairmont
Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown
Isaac Lough, Grafton
Trenton Hunt, Lewis County
Preston Cole, Oak Glen
Dylan Duvall, Bridgeport
Rowan Michaelis, Bridgeport
Hunter Mueller, Wheeling Central
Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated
Luke Ankrom, Williamstown
Brodie Latocha, University
Albert Gonzales, Philip Barbour
Joey Aman, Lewis County
Preston Heslep, Notre Dame
Caden Parker, Parkersburg
Cohen Rutherford, Jefferson
Carson Boober, Martinsburg
Owen Ruppenthel, Martinsburg
Sam Miller, St. Marys
Coaches: Mark Cisar, Dave Cisar, John Marshall