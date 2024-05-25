Five area players set for North-South baseball

May 24—Shady Spring senior Jacob Meadows is one of five area players named to the South roster for the North-South Baseball All-Star Classic, game director Steve Crosier announced.

The game will be played Sunday, June 2, at GoMart Ballpark, the day after the high school state championship games.

Joining Meadows will be Braydon McClung of Greenbrier West, Nicholas County teammates Cole Brown and Grayson Kesterson and Bluefield's Bryson Redmond.

Meadows led the Tigers in nearly every offensive category this spring, including batting average (.490), on-base percentage (.589), stolen bases (39), hits (48), runs scored (34), runs batted in (20), slugging percentage (.561) and triples (2).

Brown and Kesterson were senior leaders on a Nicholas County team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.

Kesterson was second on the team with a .405 average and also stole 20 bases. He led with 30 runs scored and was tied for the team lead with 34 hits.

Brown was a force on the mound, finishing the year with a 7-3 record and 1.98 earned run average. He struck out 74 batters over 56 2/3 innings.

McClung had a big offensive season for Greenbrier West. He batted .576 and scored 27 runs, stole 28 bases and had an on-base percentage of .678 (38 hits, 22 walks in 85 plate appearances).

Redmond hit .439 with 16 RBIs, 16 runs, five doubles and four triples for Bluefield.

North-South day will start with a workout session in front of college coaches and scouts at 9:30 a.m. At noon, South Charleston High alumnus Jeremy Cummings will throw out the first pitch. Cummings was a U.S. Olympian and member of the 2008 Bronze Medal team. He will also be available for pictures and autographs.

There will be two seven-inning games, with a 30-minute break between them. During the break, South Central Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area Director Bret Floyd will speak and give prayer.

Awards will be presented after the doubleheader, including the Cal Bailey Most Valuable Player awards for a player from each team and the Steve Crosier Conditioning Award.

Players from Regions 3 and 4 will make up the South roster, while the North is made of Regions 1 and 2.

In case of rain, the game will be played Monday.

Rosters

South

Noah Layne, Herbert Hoover

Colin Lindsay, Herbert Hoover

Eli Dawson, George Washington

Karson Frye, Winfield

Xavier Hensley, Winfield

Luke Buckner, Nitro

Noah Reed, St. Albans

Ayden Youngblood, St. Albans

Beau Kelly, St. Albans

Cade Goode, Ripley

Gatlin Donohew, Ripley

Levi Queen, Wayne

Josh Marcum, Van

Jacob Meadows, Shady Spring

Bryson Redmond, Bluefield

Cole Brown, Nicholas County

Grayson Kesterson, Nicholas County

Braydon McClung, Greenbrier West

Hayden Johnson, Scott

Nick Miller, Scott

Austin Light, Scott

Jayden Lester, Hurricane

Grant Stratton, Spring Valley

Jamison Smith, Spring Valley

Tristan Portz, Sissonville

Evan Wilson, Capital

Coaches: Adam Adkins, Wayne; Kris Barrett, Easton Cook, Aaron Cook, Scott; Josh Brown, Van

North

Lex Wilheim, John Marshall

Jared Marsh, Wheeling Park

Ian Graffius, East Fairmont

Riley Anderson, University

Brody Pierce, Bridgeport

Ethan Clark, Tyler Consolidated

Danny Raddish, East Fairmont

Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown

Isaac Lough, Grafton

Trenton Hunt, Lewis County

Preston Cole, Oak Glen

Dylan Duvall, Bridgeport

Rowan Michaelis, Bridgeport

Hunter Mueller, Wheeling Central

Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated

Luke Ankrom, Williamstown

Brodie Latocha, University

Albert Gonzales, Philip Barbour

Joey Aman, Lewis County

Preston Heslep, Notre Dame

Caden Parker, Parkersburg

Cohen Rutherford, Jefferson

Carson Boober, Martinsburg

Owen Ruppenthel, Martinsburg

Sam Miller, St. Marys

Coaches: Mark Cisar, Dave Cisar, John Marshall