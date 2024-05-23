FIU defensive lineman Will Prendergast to transfer to Colorado State

The Colorado State football team has added more size to the interior of its defense.

Former Florida International defensive lineman Will Prendergast announced Thursday on X that he would transfer to the Rams for his final season of college eligibility.

Prendergast spent his last two seasons at FIU where he played in 21 games, with 1.5 tackles-for-loss. He was previously at Blinn College.

Prendergast is listed at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds and adds depth on the interior of CSU's defensive line, which lost starter Grady Kelly to transfer (Florida State) this offseason.

