Fisk University’s Morgan Price Secures Historic Win, Becoming First HBCU Gymnast To Win National Collegiate Title | Stew Milne/Getty Images

Morgan Price, a standout gymnast at Fisk University, has become the first from an HBCU to win a national collegiate gymnastics championship.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Price revealed that she scored 39.225 in her all-around competition. Although she had been offered a full scholarship at the University of Arkansas, her heritage pulled her to Fisk, especially in light of the opportunity to inspire future generations.

“I just feel like it’s an honor and kind of just living out my legacy, and being able to show my talents and do it at an HBCU is just so honoring to me,” she said. “I made the decision to switch just to inspire the younger generation so that younger African American girls can see that HBCU gymnastics is a thing and that we can compete with the best of the best.”

Corrinne Tarver, the coach at Fisk and the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA all-around title, motivated Price to pursue her own goals at the HBCU, according to CBS.

“I feel like having her as a kid as a head coach is very just honoring also just to have an African American coach because I’ve never had an African American Coach ever, and I’ve done the sport since I was two years old,” she said.

When Tarver received an email from Morgan Price inquiring about joining the team, she told WFAA in 2022 that she was taken aback.

“That was a huge leap of faith,” Tarver said. “It really was. I’m so blessed that Morgan took that leap of faith with me. This was building a program out of nothing. She took that leap, even though I didn’t have all the answers at the time.”

As a young gymnast, Price often felt she was one of a small number of Black gymnasts on her team. A challenge she overcame with the help of her family and, now, her teammates.

“Now it’s like I have a team full of African American and Latina girls. I can always call on someone,” she said. “They have taught me a lot, as well, just from my culture. So, I’m forever thankful to be able to be on a team full of African Americans.”

Three Fisk gymnasts named Liberty Mora and Zyiaa Alexys, including Price, are named First Team All-Americans — Congratulations!