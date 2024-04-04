Fisher: Conditions for A's-in-Oakland deal past 2024 ‘seemed out of reach' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's official: The Athletics will play their final games in Oakland during the 2024 MLB season.

The A's will leave the Bay Area and play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento from 2025 to 2027, the team announced Thursday in conjunction with the Sacramento Kings, the majority owner of the Triple-A River Cats.

A's owner John Fisher also released a statement on the move, explaining why the team chose Sacramento and his thoughts on negotiations with the city of Oakland.

“We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum," Fisher said in a team-issued statement. "Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach.

"We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

Sutter Health Park will house the A's for three MLB seasons, starting in 2025 with an option for a fourth year, ahead of the team's planned relocation to Las Vegas. Their proposed Las Vegas ballpark is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

City and Alameda County officials had several meetings with the A's in hopes of keeping the team in the East Bay, most recently on Tuesday, when the A's said the sides were "far apart" on an agreement. The team then met with representatives from the city of Sacramento on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they made their decision official.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a team-issued statement. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

The A's have called Oakland home since 1968.