First injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had quite a few players listed on the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* C Austin Blythe Hernia DNP WR Mecole Hardman Oblique LP DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip LP RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif Hand FP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle FP OL Mike Remmers Knee FP RG Trey Smith Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Browns

Player Injury Participation* DE Jadeveon Clowney Illness DNP OL Michael Dunn Back DNP WR Odell Beckham Jr. Knee LP DB Grant Delpit Hamstring LP WR Rashard Higgins Hamstring LP DB Ronnie Harrison Ankle LP C J.C. Tretter Knee LP CB Greedy Williams Groin LP CB Troy Hill Hamstring LP LB Sione Takitaki Hamstring FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

