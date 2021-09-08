First injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had quite a few players listed on the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Player

Injury

Participation*

C Austin Blythe

Hernia

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

Oblique

LP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

LP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

LP

RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif

Hand

FP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle

FP

OL Mike Remmers

Knee

FP

RG Trey Smith

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • If any player receives treatment, they're required by the league to be listed on the injury report.

Browns

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Illness

DNP

OL Michael Dunn

Back

DNP

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Knee

LP

DB Grant Delpit

Hamstring

LP

WR Rashard Higgins

Hamstring

LP

DB Ronnie Harrison

Ankle

LP

C J.C. Tretter

Knee

LP

CB Greedy Williams

Groin

LP

CB Troy Hill

Hamstring

LP

LB Sione Takitaki

Hamstring

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

