First injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had quite a few players listed on the injury report.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
C Austin Blythe
Hernia
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman
Oblique
LP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
LP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
LP
RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif
Hand
FP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Ankle
FP
OL Mike Remmers
Knee
FP
RG Trey Smith
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
If any player receives treatment, they're required by the league to be listed on the injury report.
Browns
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Illness
DNP
OL Michael Dunn
Back
DNP
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Knee
LP
DB Grant Delpit
Hamstring
LP
WR Rashard Higgins
Hamstring
LP
DB Ronnie Harrison
Ankle
LP
C J.C. Tretter
Knee
LP
CB Greedy Williams
Groin
LP
CB Troy Hill
Hamstring
LP
LB Sione Takitaki
Hamstring
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
