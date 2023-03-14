On the first day of 2023 free agency, no receivers agreed to terms

1
Mike Florio
·1 min read

The NFL receiver market could be at a crossroads. On Monday, no free-agent wideout even started his car.

With plenty of great options entering the draft every year, teams may be reluctant to follow the big-money trend that began last year with Christian Kirk and continued with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and others getting gigantic, market-shifting contract.

So far, no free agents have agreed to terms during the 2023 negotiating period.

Available players include Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, Darius Slayton, Adam Thielen, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Chosen Anderson, D.J. Chark, Randall Cobb, Marvin Jones, Julio Jones, Byron Pringle, Jarvis Landry, N'Keal Harry, Sammy Watkins, Mack Hollins, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Jake Kumerow, Scotty Miller, and many more.

Then there’s Odell Beckham, Jr., who became a free agent last year but who suffered a torn ACL in February 2022. He held a workout for all teams last week (12 attended), and reportedly is talking to several of them. He reportedly still wants a lot of money.

The only deals happened over the weekend, with Sterling Shepard staying in New York on a one-year deal and Robert Woods, cut by the Titans, joining the Texans.

Since Free Agency 2023 began, it’s been crickets.

On the first day of 2023 free agency, no receivers agreed to terms originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles announce one-year deal with Jason Kelce

    Center Jason Kelce provided one of Monday’s early headlines when he announced that he will continue to play in 2023 and the Eagles capped the day with another announcement. The team announced that Kelce officially agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the only team he’s played for as a professional. The team did [more]

  • Biathlon great Marte Olsbu Roeiseland retires

    Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, who made history with five medals in biathlon at the Winter Olympics last year, announced her retirement on Tuesday. Olsbu Roiseland matched the record for most medals at one Winter Games by any athlete and became the first female biathlete to achieve the feat. The International Biathlon Union said 32-year-old Olsbu Roiseland would retire after her home World Cup this week in Holmenkollen, Norway.

  • Duke Riley agrees to new deal with Dolphins

    The Dolphins will be holding onto linebacker Duke Riley. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Riley has agreed to a two-year deal to remain in Miami. No other terms have been reported. Riley signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021 and he’s played in 33 games for the Dolphins over the last [more]

  • Raiders, Texans are “expected to pursue” Jimmy Garoppolo

    We already know the Texans are considering quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said so last week. In addition to the Texans, the Raiders reportedly are expected to pursue Garoppolo, too. Here’s the tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the likely product of a text from Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee: “When the negotiating [more]

  • NFL QBs are on the move, with Jimmy Garoppolo leaving 49ers for Raiders I The Rush

    The NFL quarterback carousel is spinning round, with Mike White leaving the Jets, Sam Darnold landing in San Francisco and Jameis Winston staying put with the Saints. Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers and signed a 3-year, $67.5M contract with the Raiders, and things got off to a rocky start as Vegas’ star receiver Davante Adams’ social media post led many to wonder if he was unhappy with his new quarterback.

  • Vonn Bell agrees to deal with Panthers

    Safety Vonn Bell is set to move on from the Bengals. According to multiple reports, Bell has agreed to terms with the Panthers. No terms of the agreement have been announced. Bell, who is No. 70 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati. He started 48 games [more]

  • Report: Broncos keep Alex Singleton on three-year deal

    The Broncos have a deal with inside linebacker Alex Singleton, keeping him from hitting free agency. Mike Klis of 9News reports its a three-year, $18 million contract with $9 million guaranteed. Singelton, 29, ranks 67th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. He played all 17 games last season, starting a career-best 12, and totaled [more]

  • David Long agrees to two-year deal with Dolphins

    Cornerback Jalen Ramsey won’t be the only new face on the Dolphins defense in 2023. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with linebacker David Long. It’s reportedly a two-year deal worth $11 million for the former Titan. Long joined the Titans as a sixth-round pick in 2019 and he’s appeared [more]

  • Eagles’ legend Jason Kelce returning for 2023 season

    Jason Kelce announced on Monday that he's coming back for the 2023 NFL season. By Dave Zangaro

  • Arizona Cardinals free agency tracker: A look at every signing and trade the team makes

    The start of the NFL free agency signing period is upon us as the legal negotiating window opened on Monday morning.

  • Report: Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz set to sign a two-year deal with Denver Broncos

    Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz will reportedly sign with the Denver Broncos at the start of the new league year on March 15.

  • Giants free agency and trade buzz: Big Blue agrees to three-year deal with DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

    Here's the latest Giants free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...

  • Josh Berry answers critics with Phoenix run

    Josh Berry said he heard the critics that questioned him driving the No. 9 Cup car. Also, a look at who excelled on the West Coast swing.

  • Chiefs agree with OT Jawaan Taylor on 4-year, $80M deal

    Jawaan Taylor has agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

  • NFL free agency: Chiefs reportedly sign Jawaan Taylor to replace Orlando Brown Jr. at LT

    The Chiefs locked down their left tackle options and reportedly won't bring back Orlando Brown.

  • Texans agree to terms with Andrew Beck

    The Texans have landed their first agreement with a free agent. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that they have agreed to a deal with former Broncos tight end/fullback Andrew Beck. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal worth $6.75 million with $4 million guaranteed. Beck appeared in 51 games [more]

  • Lions view Jameson Williams like a bonus first-round draft pick

    The Lions traded up to the 12th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft to select wide receiver Jameson Williams, knowing he wouldn’t do much as a rookie. Williams tore his ACL playing for Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and as a rookie he needed time to recover and ended up [more]

  • Colts sign Rams' Matt Gay to biggest free agent deal ever for a kicker

    Gay agreed to terms on a four-year, $22.5 million deal, making him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL behind Justin Tucker.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Most interesting teams in free agency, ranked 1-32

    The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.

  • Analyzing the Giants' acquisition of LB Bobby Okereke

    It took a little longer than most Giants fans wanted, but general manager Joe Schoen struck his first splash of free agency by signing Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year deal.