Fire erupts under Ryan Sieg's car at Dover

Ryan Sieg's race at Dover Motor Speedway came to an early end Saturday after a massive fire erupted underneath the No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Mustang.

Sieg was 11th in the running order on Lap 26 when he suddenly pulled to the bottom of the track in Turn 2. He quickly climbed from his car and ran toward the track safety crew.

The No. 39 catches fire at the exit of Turn 2!@RyanSiegRacing quickly climbed from the car under his own power. pic.twitter.com/odhbyOTmIX — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 27, 2024

"I was Ricky Bobby on fire with my hands waving around," Sieg told Fox Sports after exiting the infield care center.

Sieg told Fox Sports that he had no early indication that there was a fire in his car. He saw an orange glow and then his team told him that the car was on fire.

Sieg, who finished a season-best second at Texas two weeks ago, entered Dover weekend as one of four drivers attempting to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. Sieg had won the Dash 4 Cash at Talladega and had an opportunity to secure his second consecutive bonus.

He finished 37th after the fire.

"It sucks. We had good momentum going," Sieg added.

Twenty-four laps after Sieg's fire, another RSS Racing car had an issue. Blaine Perkins had to stop on the track due to an electrical fire in the No. 29 Ford. His car had to receive a tow back to the garage.

Perkins finished 36th.

