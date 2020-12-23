Finding a fit for Nolan Arenado: Who could swing a trade for the Rockies' star third baseman?

Mike Oz
·6 min read

Is it finally time for Nolan Arenado to move from the Colorado Rockies?

Arenado, the perennial MVP candidate third baseman, has a deal that would seem to keep him in Colorado for a long time, and yet every year we start to hear grumbles about Arenado wanting to win and Colorado listening to trade offers.

It might be time. The Rockies are said to be looking to tighten their budget. Arenado still has six years and $199 million left on his contract with the Rockies. It’s a lot, but he’s a fantastic player. Any Arenado buyer gets a career .293/.349/.541 hitter who plays spectacular defense. He usually hits around 40 homers with 100+ RBIs. There’s nothing to hate about him.

If a team can afford the contract and put together a trade package that excites the Rockies, they’re getting a player that makes them a much stronger contender. The only catch is that the 29-year-old does have an opt-out after 2021, so there’s not a 100 percent guarantee he’s sticking around. But that contract would be hard to walk away from.

This all makes trading for Arenado a little different than trading for, say, Francisco Lindor, who is a soon-to-be free agent. Part of Colorado’s motive for trading Arenado is salary relief, meaning just taking on their debt is help. It means that the return may not have to match Arenado’s credentials. In other words, if a team can afford Arenado, there may be a bargain (relatively speaking) to be had.

As the Rockies flounder in the NL West, is it time to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado?
As the Rockies flounder in the NL West, is it time to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado? (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Could the Dodgers, the defending champs, go into full super team mode and add Arenado to go with Mookie Betts? Here’s how they match up:

  • Fit: The Dodgers and Arenado have been linked together for years now. He’s a SoCal guy originally, and now the timing may be right. Justin Turner is a free agent and third base is open. The Rockies are stalled and more open to a possible rebuild. The Dodgers always have the money to spend, but it could limit what they’re able to do in the future when Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger hit free agency.

  • Return: The Dodgers were able to get Mookie Betts without trading their premier young talents — Dustin May, Gavin Lux and Will Smith. Could they do the same with Arenado? It would be quite a steal if so. Lux would almost certainly have to go in this deal. L.A.’s top prospect Josiah Gray would also seem to jibe with Colorado’s needs, but if any team can take on enough money to avoid parting with elite prospects, it’s the Dodgers.

Toronto Blue Jays

Could the Blue Jays, home of a handful of exciting young stars, find their leader in Arenado? Here’s how they match up:

  • Fit: The Blue Jays seems like a really good fit. They’re young, hungry and coming off a surprising season. They have money to spend, with not many contracts on the books long-term. They’re pretty well situated to absorb Arenado’s contract. And since they moved Vlad Guerrero Jr. to first base, there’s an opening at third waiting for him.

  • Return: While the Jays’ top prospect, flame-throwing starting pitcher Nate Pearson, is No. 6 on MLB Pipeline’s list and likely locked into the Toronto rotation for years to come, they have a few more top 100 prospects (Jordan Groshans, Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson) that could form the basis for a deal. Plus they have major-league talent like Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that could be included if the Rockies are looking to make a faster turnaround.

Atlanta Braves

Could the Braves, still trying to get over the hump in the competitive NL, get Arenado and challenge the Dodgers? Here’s how they match up:

  • Fit: The Braves have had luck with one-year deals with stars the past few years. Josh Donaldson and Marcell Ozuna added punch to their lineup in a short span, but maybe it’s time to add another star to their mix. Third-baseman-of-the-future Austin Riley had a tough sophomore year, so adding Arenado could make their lineup dangerous from top to bottom. The question is whether the Braves want to take on a big contract like this, or if they like the short-term style that’s brought them success.

  • Return: A deal with Braves would start with Riley, since he’s young, promising and would be expendable. A year ago, a pitcher like Ian Anderson would be the type of player in this deal, but after his stellar debut and postseason performance, the Braves would be reluctant to include him. Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are Atlanta’s top two prospects — with Pache in line to start in center field for the big-league club. There are certainly possibilities if the Braves want to spend the money, but that seems like the bigger question.

Washington Nationals

Could the Nationals, coming off a disappointing encore season, make Arenado the next star they build around? Here’s how they match up:

  • Fit: The Nationals aren’t shy about spending. Since they didn’t re-sign Anthony Rendon, they could theoretically fill his position a year later with Arenado. Carter Kieboom was the heir apparent for the Nats, but didn’t wow in 2020. Arenado could certainly lead the next generation of Nats, along with Juan Soto.

  • Return: Most of the Nationals best prospects are young — like Single-A and rookie ball young, so there could be an issue there unless the Rockies are playing a long game with their rebuild. You won’t find any Top 100 prospects among them either. Kieboom would seem to be expendable if Arenado comes over. Victor Robles, the former Nationals top prospect, could also theoretically find himself in a potential trade offer.

San Francisco Giants

Could the Giants, retooling for their next postseason run and looking for a new face of the franchise, keep Arenado in the NL West? Here’s how they match up:

  • Fit: The Giants have money to spend and a clear need — the question is whether this is when they spend it. With Buster Posey entering the twilight of his career, Madison Bumgarner gone and other big contracts about to come off the books, the Giants could decide that Arenado is their next leader. They haven’t had a consistent bat of his caliber since Barry Bonds. They’ve been more about bargains in recent years, but Arenado might be the type of player to splurge on.

  • Return: The Giants finally have some good prospects again after building up a drained farm system, so would they trade a Marco Luciano or Heliot Ramos to get Arenado? Tough to say. A bigger question might be what happens with Evan Longoria, who is their third baseman and still under contract for two more years. He could be part of the return to Colorado, particularly if the Giants eat some of his contract.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Big Ben is banged up and struggling, but sinking Steelers have bigger problems

    Ben Roethlisberger has looked near the end of his career during Pittsburgh's three-game losing streak. But there are ways to maximize his remaining time that aren't being executed.

  • Charles Barkley's Reaction To Kevin Durant's 1-Word Answer Wins NBA's Opening Night

    The TNT commentator milked laughs out of his awkward postgame interview with the Brooklyn Nets star.

  • Charles Barkley, NBA on TNT crew mock Kevin Durant after interview

    After the Brooklyn Nets' win on Tuesday, Kevin Durant joined the NBA on TNT crew for an interview. They weren't thrilled with his energy.

  • Cowboys’ deal with Ezekiel Elliott is becoming one of NFL’s worst. And it may set up a divorce in 2021.

    With Dallas skating on the edge of having salary-cap issues or rebuilding, a high-priced RB is a bigger problem than anyone hoped it would be heading into 2021.

  • Fans Are Loving Tom Brady's Response to Tony Dungy's QB Rankings

    The former Colts coach explained why he considers Brady the sixth-toughest QB he's had to coach against. Brady's response was both epic and petty.

  • Josh Rosen has a two-week audition for 2021 with the 49ers

    With two years of guaranteed pay remaining on his 2018 rookie deal, quarterback Josh Rosen opted for stability in Tampa Bay after being cut by the Dolphins. Now, Rosen has chosen a chance to audition for a potential job in 2021. The 49ers’ quarterback position has landed in short-term chaos, with only one healthy quarterback [more]

  • Ryan Leaf calls Dwayne Haskins' actions 'utter ignorance'

    The former NFL QB and others reacted on Twitter to the most recent news surrounding Dwayne Haskins.

  • NFL draft top-5 snapshot: There's a new QB2 following dramatic draft-order shakeup

    What a dramatic turn of events this past week with the 2021 NFL draft order.

  • San Diegans left feeling sad as 'The Murph' comes down

    The biggest piece of San Diego’s sports history is slowly being knocked down and ground to bits. Every day, heavy equipment obliterates more and more of 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley, where Hall of Fame careers were born and most of the city’s biggest sports moments occurred. Dan Fouts guided Air Coryell to takeoff there and Junior Seau stopped ball carriers with bone-rattling tackles.

  • Former Steeler Ryan Shazier with the hard truth about the Pittsburgh offense

    Ryan Shazier tweets out about the problems with the Steelers offense.

  • Warriors takeaways: What we learned in ugly season-opening loss to Nets

    Steph Curry and the Warriors opened the season with a 26-point loss in Brooklyn.

  • Don Brown taking the fall for Michigan football clears the way for Jim Harbaugh extension

    Don Brown wants to still coach. But it won't be at Michigan football as he takes the fall at the end of a disastrous season for the Wolverines.

  • NHL makes important change to offside rule

    The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.

  • Former Panthers OLB, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dies at 58

    Greene died today at the age of 58.

  • Ric Flair remembers friend Kevin Greene and the times they wrestled in a Charlotte bar

    Kevin Greene died unexpectedly at age 58 on Monday, but friends like Ric Flair still have their memories. Here are some stories you probably haven’t heard.

  • ESPN predicts the next Atlanta Falcons head coach

    As the 2020 NFL season comes to a close, the Atlanta Falcons have some major, franchise-defining decisions to make regarding the future of the team.

  • Vonn Bell opens up about huge hit on logo-dancing JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell spoke on the big hit to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • From 'Roll Tide' to 'Gator Bait', college football reckons with its problematic traditions

    Some of college football’s most storied programs have discovered that even seemingly innocuous fight songs and fan-friendly chants aren’t safe from their problematic historiesIn Alabama, “Roll Tide!” is a phrase for all seasons.Love for the University of Alabama’s football powerhouse runs so deep in the southeastern state that the iconic college chant routinely doubles as shorthand for “hello”, “goodbye” and everything in between. But it may also have forgotten Confederate origins. The history of the phrase, as well as the creation myth behind the Crimson Tide’s nickname, is murky at best. There’s some circumstantial evidence to suggest that it was adapted from an old sea shanty called “Roll Alabama Roll”. It’s a late 19th-century song – an elegy of sorts – that mourns the sinking of the Alabama, a Confederate raiding ship, by the Union warship Kearsarge. That one-on-one skirmish is the most famous naval battle in Civil War history and is immortalized in a French impressionist Manet painting.Is it just a coincidence that the university’s fight song “Yea Alabama” calls for “Dixie’s football pride” to send Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jackets “to a watery grave?” Does the “Roll Tide Roll” rallying cry come from “Roll Alabama Roll?”Yes, according to the Alabama Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. They’re the century-old nonprofit group responsible for funding the construction of hundreds of Confederate memorials all over the south. “Roll Alabama Roll” definitely inspired “Roll Tide”, says Joe Ringhoffer, a former commander of the Semmes Camp 11 of the SCV. University of Alabama history professor John Beeler says he isn’t aware of a direct correlation, but he wouldn’t be surprised if it were true.At a time when Black Lives Matter protests have sparked a scrubbing or contextualizing of campuses’ Confederate iconography, many universities south of the Mason-Dixon line are now grappling with school traditions more subtle than larger-than-life Robert E Lee statues or “stars-and-bars” rebel flags.Two generations ago, Confederate battle flags flew free in the stands of Southeastern Conference games and marching bands proudly played “Dixie” – the Confederacy’s unofficial anthem. That’s no longer the case. But universities are now discovering that even seemingly innocuous fight songs and fan-friendly chants aren’t safe from their problematic histories.In June, the University of Florida banned its “Gator Bait” cheer at home games. Historians say black children were used as bait to lure alligators in the 19th century, and the term “alligator bait” was also used as a racial slur. Some Florida tourist spots even sold postcards depicting African-Americans being attacked by alligators.UF school president Kent Fuchs explained the ban by noting the “horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase”.Some Gator fans have protested the decision to discontinue the tradition, saying that there’s nothing racist about the chant. In the GOP primary earlier this year, Judson Sapp, a Florida Republican who lost a 10-way race to replace representative Ted Yoho, even campaigned on rescuing Gator Bait.The University of Texas also made headlines this fall after the Longhorn marching band opted not to play its fight song “The Eyes of Texas'’ at a game against Baylor. The decision came months after Texas athletes marched along with football coach Tom Herman from the campus to the state’s capitol building in Austin in the days following the killing of George Floyd. A group of student protesters called on UT to drop the song because of its “racist overtones”. The tune – sung to the sounds of “I’ve Been Workin’ on the Railroad” – was originally performed at minstrel shows by white performers in blackface and was inspired by a quote from Confederate general Robert E Lee.The school tweaked its rules to find a middle ground between activist students and older alum and donors, ruling that players had to stand during performances of “The Eyes of Texas” but were no longer forced to sing it. But it didn’t work. After a four-overtime loss to Oklahoma in October, only Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger remained on the field during the song.Richard Reddick, UT’s associate dean for equity, community engagement and outreach, is currently leading a committee tasked with figuring out how to keep the school’s 117-year-old song “but with a more complete accounting and acknowledgment of its past”.It won’t be easy.Reckoning with history has been especially messy for Southern college football programs due to its symbolic role in the former slave states since Reconstruction. The scions of the planter class embraced the game as a way to reassert the Old South’s proclaimed values of masculinity and chivalry. As a result, many Southern college football programs selected uniforms, nicknames and rituals that evoked Confederate militarism. For instance, Louisiana State University chose the nickname “Fighting Tigers'’ in dedication towards a rebel Civil War regiment known as the Louisiana Tigers. Auburn used to wave ‘The Bonnie Blue Flag’ during games and the University of Virginia initially chose silver grey and cardinal red as their team colors “to represent the glory of the Confederacy, dyed in the blood of the fallen”.As the sport grew in popularity, and cross-regional matchups between segregated southern and integrated northern schools played, bowl games became perceived as proxy battles for the Civil War.The University of Alabama’s 1926 Rose Bowl victory over the University of Washington was treated as a win for the Old South as a whole. “We were the South’s baby. We felt like the Rose Bowl was more than just another football game,” said Hoyt Winslett, Alabama’s first All-American, after the game. That championship inspired “Yea Alabama”, the school’s new fight song, and lyrics such as “Hit your stride, you’re Dixie’s Football Pride”, that hint at the team’s greater symbolic significance.Following Alabama’s tie with Stanford in the Rose Bowl the following year, university president George Denny said: “I come back with my head held a little higher and my soul a little more inspired to win this battle for the splendid Anglo-Saxon race of the South.”Confederate symbols at college football games hit a new inflection point during the mid-20th century in protest of integration policies – especially after the landmark Brown v Board of Education Supreme Court decision. For instance, in the 1962 Gator Bowl against Penn State, Florida’s coach ordered a Confederate battle flag patch placed on the team uniforms and replaced the Gators’ traditional numbers on the helmets with the rebel flag.A year later, Alabama governor George Wallace notoriously threw himself in a doorway to protest University of Alabama’s first Black students’ enrollment. In 1967, his wife, Governor Lurleen Wallace, issued an executive order for the University of Alabama to play “Dixie” and to display the Confederate flag at all home football games.“It wasn’t accidental; it was southern institutions saying, ‘We oppose the Civil Rights Movement. Let’s reify this white past and show these Confederate artifacts as objects of devotion,’” says Timothy Lombardo, an assistant history professor at the University of South Alabama.Change has been slow and steady for much of the past 50 years. The Crimson Tide first desegregated in 1970. The NCAA and the SEC have banned Confederate battle flags and the playing of “Dixie” from football stadiums. Overt symbols like Colonel Reb, the goateed caricature of an old, white plantation owner that danced on the sidelines of Ole Miss games earlier this century, is gone as well.Now in 2020, with statues falling left and right, it’s the more granular symbols getting attention.“For so long, these things were lost in the background but I think what’s happened is that they have been brought to the foreground of our consciousness,” says Connor Towne O’Neill, an English teacher at Auburn and the author of That Devil’s Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White SupremacyIt’s not inconceivable then that the Crimson Tide’s seemingly 94-year-old fight song and omnipresent “Roll Tide” will make the list in the near future.

  • What’s next for Lonzo Ball after failed extension negotiations with Pelicans?

    Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans failed to agree on an extension by Monday, setting the guard up for restricted free agency this summer.

  • Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy rips his former team, the Patriots

    Kyle Van Noy ripped into the Patriots following Miami's win over New England.