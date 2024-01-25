Finalists announced for MVP, other 2023 NFL awards

The NFL will announce the Most Valuable Player and other award-winners for the 2023 season on Februray 8 and the finalists for those awards were announced by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered the heavy favorite to be named the MVP for the second time in his career and he is officially a finalist for the award. He is also a finalist for offensive player of the year and he's joined in both categories by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

McCaffrey is the only non-quarterback in the running for MVP. His teammate Brock Purdy and Bills quarterback Josh Allen round out the finalists for MVP.

The list of finalists for the other awards are listed below:

Defensive Player of the Year

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt



Offensive Player of the Year

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Texans defensive end Will Anderson

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon

Comeback Player of the Year

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Coach of the Year

Lions head coach Dan Campbell

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Assistant Coach of the Year

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik