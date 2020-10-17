Final Steelers injury report for Week 6 vs. Browns lists 2 starters out

This Sunday the AFC North battle between the Cleveland Browns (4-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) is the game of the week. Pittsburgh has a pretty interesting injury report that lists two key offensive starters as out. The injury report released by the Steelers lists both starting guard, David DeCastro and starting wide receiver, Dionte Johnson as out for Sunday’s contest.

Although both of these players are huge losses for the impressive Pittsburgh offense neither should be a surprise. DeCastro and Johnson each left last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half and did not return.

The absence of Diontae Johnson may be the most impactful considering that Juju Smith-Schuster missed some practice time this week due to a knee injury. The receiving corps for the Steelers is clearly bumped and bruised and this should play into the hand of Cleveland.

#Steelers Status Report vs. Browns OUT: Diontae Johnson (back) and David DeCastro (abs) Everyone else was full on Friday. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) October 16, 2020



