Final Four scores, updates: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami

In a Final Four filled with Cinderella stories and first timers, UConn is the exception.

It's a team even casual fans are used to seeing on this stage as the Huskies have won four national titles in the last 25 years and are playing in their sixth Final Four.

They'll face first-time Final Four participant Miami in the second national semifinal on Saturday in Houston with a shot at the NCAA title on the line.

While UConn may not have looked like a juggernaut on paper after finishing fourth in the Big East and earning a 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, it's easily been the most dominant team of the tourney so far, beating its four tournament opponents by an average of 22.5 points. The Huskies have used a combination of player development and the transfer portal to build a team without any singular standouts but one with a perfect blend of size, athleticism and versatility.

They've been paced by forward Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game in the tournament, and guard Jordan Hawkins, who is shooting 51.6% from 3-point range in tourney play.

Miami will be a significant underdog in this game, but that's no different than its last two games against No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas. The Hurricanes took care of business in those games with the sharp shooting of Nijel Pack (27 points vs. Houston) and Jordan Miller (26 vs. Texas). And that's not to mention fellow guard Isaiah Wong, who led the team in scoring all season. This is a team that has scoring threats all over the court, which will make it a tough out on Saturday.

How to watch the Final Four

What: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami, national semifinal

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

When: 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: CBS

Line: UConn -5.5 at BetMGM