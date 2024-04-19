Film Review: Can Antonio White add depth to Rutgers’ secondary?

Antonio White is part of Rutgers football’s 2024 recruiting class. He is an elite-level athlete and brings that to the Rutgers secondary.

The Snellville, Georgia native was a two-way starter, playing defensive back and wide receiver in high school.

The 2024 prospect helped the Parkview Panthers to seven wins and a GHSA Class 7A playoff appearance in 2023. He recorded 90 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, and two pass breakups as a senior on defense. Also, he blocked two punts and returned one for a touchdown, while adding a kickoff return for a score on special teams. White received an all-region selection on defense for his stellar performance.

According to Rivals, White is the No. 61 ranked prospect in Georgia and is the No. 56 defensive back within his recruiting class.

Film Review

The 6-foot-1, 168-pound defensive back has excellent play recognition, providing discipline in the defensive secondary. He offers toughness and physicality to Rutgers’ defense, two characteristics head coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights thrive on.

White can play in multiple defensive schemes, playing pass coverage in dime/nickel packages while being a run stuffer at the hybrid linebacker position in run defense.

His long wingspan makes him difficult to stop on defense, shedding blocks from opposing linemen. With his diverse skill set, look for defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak to add him to multiple blitz packages and defensive schemes.

If White wants to contribute to Harasymiak’s defense, look for the 2024 prospect to add weight and strength to his resume as he develops into a Power Five player.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire