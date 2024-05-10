Filipino American, 11, makes history at world chess tournament

[Source]

Filipino American Megan Paragua made history by clinching victory in both the Under-12 Rapid and Blitz Chess categories at the recent 2024 World Cadet Rapid and Blitz Championships in Albania.

Key points:

She comes from a family with a strong chess background, with her father being a chess trainer and her uncle being a grandmaster and world champion himself.

Her achievement has become a source of pride for the Filipino American community and an inspiration for young chess players.

The event, which was held in late April, saw nearly 300 participants.

The details:

Paragua, a Woman FIDE Master, competed at the event held from April 25 to 29 in Durres, Albania. She won two gold medals and trophies — and a total of 1,100 euros ($1,185) in prize money — making her the top player in the world in her age group for both Rapid and Blitz Chess.

New York Consul General Senen Mangalile congratulated Paragua during her visit to the consulate on May 8, praising her accomplishments and offering support.

Paragua, whose parents hail from the province of Bulacan, aims to become a National Chess Master and eventually an International Chess Master. She is supported by her father, a chess trainer, and her mother, a dialysis technician, as per GMA News.

Her uncle, Mark Paragua, 40, was also a world champion. He became the youngest Filipino master and grandmaster at the ages of 9 and 20, respectively.

Paragua told ABS-CBN News that the game of chess changed her life for the better: “It definitely changed because if I didn't play chess, I wouldn't have met any of those people. I probably wouldn't have gone to that school. I wouldn't go to those places."