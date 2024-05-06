FHSAA regional baseball opens with Orlando area matchups

Florida High School Athletic Association baseball regional tournaments begin this week with three matchups between Orlando area teams.

Quarterfinal games are Tuesday for teams in Class 7A, 6A and 5A and Wednesday in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. Winners advance to semifinals on Friday (7A-5A) and Saturday (4A-2A).

On Tuesday, Windermere High (24-3) hosts Olympia (17-10) in 7A Region 2 and Lake Mary (19-7) is home vs. Seminole Athletic Conference rival Lake Brantley in 7A-1.

Windermere has advanced to the regional finals each of the past two seasons. The Wolverines finished No. 3 in FHSAA 7A playoff power rankings behind defending champion Parkland Stoneman Douglas (21-5) and regional opponent Venice (24-3).

Windermere defeated Olympia 5-1 in the District 5 championship game last week. Ty Head went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and two stolen bases while Connor Fink held the Titans to three hits in five innings pitched.

The Wolverines also won 11-1 on April 12.

Lake Mary and Lake Brantley are both district champions. Those teams split two games two months ago as the Rams won 8-4 on March 12 and Lake Brantley won 1-0 on March 14.

Seniors Ryley Chapman (24-for-71, 17 RBI) and Isaac Padilla (20-for-63, 4 doubles) lead the Patriots at the plate. Padilla is also 4-2 on the mound with a 0.93 earned run average.

Timber Creek (21-6) ranks No. 7 in 7A. The Wolves enter Region 1 play as the No. 1 seed ahead of St. Johns Creekside (17-12) and Lake Mary.

Hagerty (18-8) is No. 6 in 6A, good for the No. 3 seed in a challenging Region 1 bracket behind Gainesville Buchholz (20-8) and Tallahassee Chiles (18-8).

The First Academy (21-6), winners in 10 of their past 11 games since undergoing a coaching change, is No. 5 in 2A. The Royals are the No. 2 seed in Region 1 behind defending state champion Lakeland Christian (21-4).

Mount Dora Christian (19-8) hosts Foundation Academy (25-4) in a 2A-1 quarterfinal on Wednesday. Foundation, a regional finalist in 2023, has won three of the past four meetings, including a 7-0 victory on April 18.

Other regional finalists from last year playing postseason games this week are Winter Park (7A-1), Bishop Moore (4A-2) and Montverde Academy (3A-3).

Four district champions and the next four highest-ranked teams per region based on FHSAA power rankings qualified for the playoffs. The higher seed is the home team in the quarterfinal round unless a lower-seeded district winner is paired with a non-district winner.

Admission to regional games is $9. Tickets are available for purchase at the GoFan app.

Tuesday

Class 7A Region 1

No. 8 Flagler Palm Coast (14-12) at No. 1 Timber Creek (21-6), 7

No. 5 Bartram Trail (16-11) at No. 4 Spruce Creek (18-9), 7

No. 6 Lake Brantley (18-9) at No. 3 Lake Mary (19-7), 7

No. 7 Winter Park (13-12) at No. 2 Creekside (17-12), 7

Class 7A Region 2

No. 6 Palm Harbor University (16-8) at No. 3 Durant (21-4), 7

No. 7 Olympia (17-10) at No. 2 Windermere High (24-3), 4:30

Class 7A Region 3

No. 8 Santaluces (16-11) at No. 1 Jupiter (20-7), 6

No. 5 Treasure Coast (16-7) at No. 4 Harmony (16-11), 6

Class 6A Region 1

No. 6 Oakleaf (17-9) at No. 3 Hagerty (18-8), 7

No. 7 Tocoi Creek (18-7) at No. 2 Chiles (18-8), 7

Class 6A Region 2

No. 8 East River (15-11) at No. 1 Land O’ Lakes (21-5), 7

No. 5 Viera (14-11) at No. 4 Lake Minneola (21-5), 7

Class 5A Region 2

No. 8 Deltona (10-15) at No. 1 Sebring (18-8), 7

No. 5 River Ridge (13-14) at No. 4 Lake Wales (13-13), 7

No. 6 Pine Ridge (15-11) at No. 3 Wesley Chapel (17-10), 7

No. 2 Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek (15-8) at No. 7 Ocala Vanguard (18-9), 7

Wednesday

Class 4A Region 2

No. 6 Brooksville Hernando (17-9) at No. 3 Bishop Moore (17-9), 7

No. 7 Satellite (15-8) at No. 2 Nature Coast Tech (18-6), 7

Class 3A Region 3

No. 8 Melbourne Central Catholic (19-8) at No. 1 North Broward Prep (23-3), 6:30

No. 5 Montverde Academy (14-9) at No. 4 Coral Springs Charter (14-10), 5

No. 6 St. Paul II (11-14-1) at No. 3 Benjamin (15-10), 7

No. 7 Umatilla (19-8) at No. 2 Cardinal Newman (25-5-1), 7

Class 2A Region 2

No. 8 Orangewood Christian (14-13) at No. 1 Lakeland Christian (21-4), 7

No. 5 Foundation Academy (25-4) at No. 4 Mount Dora Christian (19-8), 7

No. 6 The Master’s Academy (17-9) at No. 3 Santa Fe Catholic (21-5), 7

No. 7 Bishop McLaughlin (14-9) at No. 2 The First Academy (21-6), 7

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.